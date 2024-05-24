Category:
News
Video Games

Wuthering Waves Reveals Free 5-Star & Other Future Gameplay Improvements

Rewards just don't stop coming!
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: May 24, 2024 12:07 pm

Wuthering Waves players can’t stop winning as even more rewards and optimizations are rolling out to them as we speak. After all the recent feedback and previous freebies for all the troubles they had recently, they’re now offering an even bigger compensation in the form of a free 5-star character.

Recommended Videos

The announcement was first made public through the Chinese Bilibili forums, but was later posted on their global social media accounts too, as well as on their official website. They promised to improve the story-skipping function, a feature that has been very well received by the community so far. Certain currently unskippable parts will be skippable in a future update, and that’s just the beginning.

They’re also promising to improve the overall combat experience, as well as improving the controller compatibility, which isn’t the best, to say the least. And given how the game needs to play well on Playstation in the future, this is a must. Other general improvements have also been announced, but not before the main big prize from this news.

All players will be receiving a free 5-star character selector voucher. Yup, you heard that right. And the game has only been out for two days! The voucher will be coming via in-game email on May 26th, allowing you to pick any Standard 5-star you want (Jianxin, Calcharo, Verina, Lingyang or Encore), similar to the Targeted Convene banner.

Screenshot by The Escapist

However, you get them immediately without restrictions. The game already makes it easier for you to pick two other 5-stars early, so you can pick your three favorites for your team without much trouble.

New players will also be receiving this free voucher if they create their accounts from here on out until 2025/05/22 (a whole year from now), so basically everyone can get it. Oh, and they’re also giving out 10 more Radiant Tides later today. And those are different from the extra 10 they announced earlier.

Despite the performance issues and some other technical problems (which are already being looked upon), there’s no better time to give Wuthering Waves a chance. Generosity goes a long way for gacha games, and it looks like this one’s going hard on pleasing their player base.

Post Tag:
News
Wuthering Waves
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Rian Johnson’s Next Knives Out Mystery Has a Title
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Rian Johnson’s Next Knives Out Mystery Has a Title
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak May 24, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves Is Offering a Reward Due to All the Errors Plaguing the Game
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Wuthering Waves Is Offering a Reward Due to All the Errors Plaguing the Game
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 24, 2024
Read Article All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them
fortnite megalo don boss npc
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Rian Johnson’s Next Knives Out Mystery Has a Title
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Rian Johnson’s Next Knives Out Mystery Has a Title
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak May 24, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves Is Offering a Reward Due to All the Errors Plaguing the Game
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Wuthering Waves Is Offering a Reward Due to All the Errors Plaguing the Game
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 24, 2024
Read Article All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them
fortnite megalo don boss npc
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 24, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.