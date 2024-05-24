Wuthering Waves Reveals Free 5-Star & Other Future Gameplay Improvements

Wuthering Waves players can’t stop winning as even more rewards and optimizations are rolling out to them as we speak. After all the recent feedback and previous freebies for all the troubles they had recently, they’re now offering an even bigger compensation in the form of a free 5-star character.

The announcement was first made public through the Chinese Bilibili forums, but was later posted on their global social media accounts too, as well as on their official website. They promised to improve the story-skipping function, a feature that has been very well received by the community so far. Certain currently unskippable parts will be skippable in a future update, and that’s just the beginning.

Dear Rovers,

After yesterday's post, we have some new updates to share with you regarding our future plans for game improvements.

– We plan to make every type of story content skippable in future updates, giving you more control over your gameplay. Most of the story content will… — Wuthering Waves (@Wuthering_Waves) May 24, 2024

They’re also promising to improve the overall combat experience, as well as improving the controller compatibility, which isn’t the best, to say the least. And given how the game needs to play well on Playstation in the future, this is a must. Other general improvements have also been announced, but not before the main big prize from this news.

All players will be receiving a free 5-star character selector voucher. Yup, you heard that right. And the game has only been out for two days! The voucher will be coming via in-game email on May 26th, allowing you to pick any Standard 5-star you want (Jianxin, Calcharo, Verina, Lingyang or Encore), similar to the Targeted Convene banner.

However, you get them immediately without restrictions. The game already makes it easier for you to pick two other 5-stars early, so you can pick your three favorites for your team without much trouble.

New players will also be receiving this free voucher if they create their accounts from here on out until 2025/05/22 (a whole year from now), so basically everyone can get it. Oh, and they’re also giving out 10 more Radiant Tides later today. And those are different from the extra 10 they announced earlier.

Despite the performance issues and some other technical problems (which are already being looked upon), there’s no better time to give Wuthering Waves a chance. Generosity goes a long way for gacha games, and it looks like this one’s going hard on pleasing their player base.

