Wuthering Waves Is Offering a Reward Due to All the Errors Plaguing the Game

In a perfect world, a game would come out without a hitch. However, this is the real world, and Wuthering Waves is dealing with all kinds of errors. Developer Kuro Games is doing the right thing, though, and offering a reward for dediceated players.

The news comes via a statement on Wuthering Waves‘ official X account, which explains that solutions to the errors are in the works:

“Wuthering Waves has officially launched worldwide, and we are immensely grateful for the support of our players. We have identified some issues that have impacted your gaming experience and are now actively working on solutions. We are committed to constant self-reflection and improvement, with your satisfaction as our top priority. We are incredibly grateful for your understanding and patience during our recent technical issues. As a token of our appreciation, we will issue a compensation on May 24th at 6:00 (UTC+8): Lustrous Tide*10.”

Getting 10 Lustrous Tide is a big deal, as they’re used to draw on banners with standard characters and weapons, but players should keep in mind that only Rovers who have reached Union Level 2 or higher are eligible to receive the reward. That should still be a decent chunck of the playerbase, though, even with all of the issues.

Of course, with all of the errors on the prowl, the extra Lustrous Tide may not get used anytime soon. Thankfully, some of the issues already have solutions. Players should check out The Escapist’s Wuthering Waves coverage to determine whether the error they’re dealing with already has a workaround. And if a fix isn’t available at this time, just sit tight, as Kuro Games is working hard to set things right and get its game firing on all cylinders.

Wuthering Waves is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

