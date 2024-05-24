Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Who to Pick as Your Beginner’s Choice Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves

Zhiqing Wan
Published: May 24, 2024 12:32 am

Trying to reroll your account in Wuthering Waves may be a futile effort, but at least the game gives you a couple of 5-star characters to start with. Here’s who you should pick as your Targeted Convene on the novice banner in Wuthering Waves.

Who Should You Pick as Your Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves

a screenshot of the targeted convene options in wuthering waves

Once you’ve done your first 50 discounted pulls on the novice banner in Wuthering Waves, you’ll get your first 5-star character. After that, you’ll also be prompted to select one of the following characters as your Targeted Convene:

  • Jianxin
  • Calcharo
  • Verina
  • Lingyang
  • Encore

Upon completing 80 pulls on the novice banner, you’ll be guaranteed to get whoever you picked. And as for who you should target, I highly recommend going for either Jianxin or Calcharo as they’ll serve you well as strong DPS units.

If you don’t need either of them because you somehow already have Jiyan, then go for Encore, as she’ll pair well with Yilin in the next featured banner. And if you don’t have Verina yet and you’re looking to round out your team with a good support character, then go for her.

Whatever you do, I don’t recommend getting Lingyang, just because he has the least utility and versatility out of all the options here. He simply doesn’t measure up to Jianxin or Calcharo in terms of damage output, while Encore and Verina are plenty useful even if you aren’t using them to do the actual fighting.

DPS or Support?

It all comes down to who you already have in your party in Wuthering Waves. Personally, I chose to go with Calcharo as I preferred his kit to Jianxin’s, and I desperately needed a DPS character to carry me through the early story missions. I was lucky enough to get Verina during my first 50 pulls, so Calcharo will definitely help to bring everything together.

Like I mentioned previously, though, if you already have a DPS unit, then Encore and Verina are solid picks, though I’d certainly go for Verina first as she’s the best support in the game at the moment.

How to Change Targeted Convene

Finally, if you happen to change your mind before completing your 80 pulls, don’t worry. You can click on the little arrow icon on the novice banner to change your Targeted Convene. This won’t reset your pulls or anything, so feel free to change it up if you decide to go in another direction.

And that’s everything you need to know about who to select as your Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves.

Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].