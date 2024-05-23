Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Should You Pull for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves? Answered

Zhiqing Wan
Published: May 23, 2024 01:54 am

Wuthering Waves has a growing roster of exciting characters to play around with, and Jiyan was featured as the first rate-up character of the game. Now the question is, should you pull for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves? Here’s what you need to know.

Is It Worth Pulling for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves?

This isn’t really an easy question to answer, but if you want to know if Jiyan is actually powerful in Wuthering Waves, then the answer is yes. He’s easily one of the best DPS units in the game, with Calcharo probably coming in as a close second on the permanent banner.

Not only that, Jiyan is a pretty easy character to play, and his kit gives you access to some powerful AoE and crowd control abilities that will carry you through probably the entire story. If you’re looking to reroll your account to get Jiyan, he’s a very solid target to reroll for; I just wouldn’t necessarily recommend it because of how painful the reroll process is.

For folks who are looking to get really hardcore about their rerolls, or for folks who are willing to spend money on the game, then yes, Jiyan is worth pulling for.

However, for F2P players, I wouldn’t recommend trying to pull for Jiyan. The reason is that you can get a powerful DPS character in Calcharo just by pulling on the regular banner. Not only that, you may be better off saving your currency for the next banner instead, where you can get Yilin, who synergizes decently with Encore — another good reroll target.

Jiyan’s Moveset and Abilities

a screenshot of jiyan's portrait in wuthering waves

Next up, let’s briefly go over Jiyan’s skills and attacks in Wuthering Waves. Here’s a quick overview of his kit.

AttackDetails
Basic AttackJiyan performs up to 5 consecutive attacks, dealing Aero DMG.
Resonance Skill: WindquellerDash forward a certain distance, dealing Aero DMG.
Forte Circuit: Qingloong at WarWhen casting Resonance Skill Windqueller, if Jiyan has 30 or more Resolve, he consumes 30 Resolve to increase the damage of this Resonancce Skill Windqueller by 20%.

When Jiyan is in Qingloong Mode, DMG of Resonance Skill Windqueller is increased by 20% and no longer consumes Resolve.
Resonance Liberation: Emerald Storm – PreludeAfter releasing Emerald Storm: Prelude, Jiyan enters Qingloong Mode.

Qingloong Mode: Jiyan has increased Anti-interruption; Basic Attack, Heavy Attack, and Dodge Counter are replaced with Heavy Attack Lance of Qingloong.

Heavy Attack Lance of Qingloong: Perform up to 3 continuous attacks, dealing Aero DMG, considered as Heavy Attack damage.
Intro Skill: Tactical StrikeJiyan pierces the target in midair, dealing Aero DMG.

Overall, Jiyan is a really powerful Aero-based DPS unit and your account will be in a really good spot if you manage to get him early on.

Wuthering Waves
