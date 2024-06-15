How To Complete The Proud Peacock Challenge in BitLife

Another week, another exciting challenge to take on in our favorite mobile life-simulator. This week, we’ll be taking on the BitLife Proud Peacock Challenge, so strap in and get ready to strut your stuff to become the best of the best.

BitLife Proud Peacock Challenge Walkthrough

To complete the BitLife Proud Peacock Challenge, you’ll need to work your way through a variety of different situations and come out on top. Let’s find out what all of these challenges will entail, shall we?

Be born a male in New York

Become a janitor at an adult film company

Work your way up to become an adult film star

Hook up with 5+ male coworkers

Become a Top .01% Content creator on OnlyFans

This one is a bit spicy, isn’t it? Let’s start from the top and see what we’ll need to do to work our way down through this list.

How To Be Born a Male in New York in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Picking the place that you’re going to be born in is one of the easiest parts of BitLife, as long as you know your geology and city names. For those unfamiliar and just needing that extra bit of help, there are three Places that you can pick if you’re hoping to be born in New York:

New York

Buffalo

Brooklyn

Once you have selected one of those choices, get ready to move on to the next part of this challenge. You’ll need to age up to at least 18+ if you’re ready to move onto showbiz.

How To Become A Janitor In The Adult Film Industry in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is going to be one of the most time-consuming parts of this BitLife challenge. Once you’ve graduated school, make sure that you’re checking the Jobs market rather often. If you’re lucky, you should see the opportunity to become a Janitor in the Adult Film market pop up sooner rather than later. If you aren’t seeing this option right away, there are a few options you can use to ensure you get it sooner rather than later:

Age your character up a year, and check the Jobs market again

Close and reopen BitLife, as it will shuffle the available jobs

Do this until you see the job of your dreams available on the board. Apply for it and get ready for some menial labor until you can work your way up to the big leagues.

How To Become An Adult Film Star in BitLife

There are a few things you can do to ensure that you get your foot in the door. The first thing that you’ll want to do is focus on your Looks. If you’re hoping to hit 100% looks quickly, you’ll want to do the following:

Go to the Gym and go often

Get a tan

Spend time on yourself and ensure that your Happiness is rising with your looks

Get Plastic Surgery

You’ll also want to ensure that you’re putting in the work with your current position. You can go into the Jobs menu, and select your current occupation to push yourself harder than ever. As you continue to show your higher-ups that you’re putting in the extra work, they may take notice of you and start to push you up the ladder until you land your dream job.

On the other side of the coin, you can also go into the Jobs menu and apply for the role. If you’re lucky, and you’ve got high enough Looks, you can hopefully get accepted right away. Now, it’s time to start pushing ourselves to the limit.

How To Hook Up With Coworkers in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now that you’ve landed the job of your dreams, it’s time to start playing dirty. If you’re hoping to hook up with your Coworkers, you’ll want to head into the Jobs tab once again and select the Co-Workers tab. Find a few of your Male Co-Workers, select their name, and the option to Hook Up. There’s a chance you may be denied at first, so you’ll just need to keep pushing your luck. Be persistent — you won’t hit the 5+ cap without putting up a fight.

How To Become An OnlyFans Content Creator in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now is the most difficult step of them all — becoming famous on OnlyFans. You’ll need to be in the Top 0.1% of creators on the site, and it’s going to be challenging. Make sure that you’re keeping up on your looks throughout the years, and hope that your previous work in the Adult Film industry is going to push your recognition through the roof. If you’re looking to sign up for OnlyFans, you’ll want to click on the Activities tab and scroll down to Social Media. Sign up for OnlyFans and start posting.

If you’re looking for a quick way to make it big quickly, repeatedly use the “Sexy Video” option, and you should start raking in the big bucks. If you continue down this path, you should become famous in no time.

And there we have it — all of the steps and how to complete them in the BitLife Proud Peacock Challenge. Make sure that you’re tuning in next week for the next big Challenge, or go back in time with the Challenge Vault to complete the Golden Gals Challenge with ease.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

