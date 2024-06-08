How To Complete The Golden Gals Challenge in BitLife

It’s time for another interesting challenge as the BitLife Golden Gals Challenge is now live. Let’s find out what we’ll need to do to succeed in this challenge, and find out what’s down the road and back again.

BitLife Golden Gals Challenge Walkthrough

To complete the BitLife Golden Gals Challenge, we’ll have a set of unique quests we’ll need to work through. Let’s find out what steps we’ll need to take along the way;

Be born a female in Miami

Work as a teacher for 20+ years

Get a divorce

Make 3 female friends at the age of 55+

Date a clown at age 55+

All in all, this is going to be one of the funnier challenges that we’ve had overall since we don’t need to worry about murking someone like we did last week. Let’s find out how we can thank some people for being a friend during this challenge.

How To Be Born a Female in Miami in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Picking and choosing where you’ll be born is always one of the easier parts of the BitLife challenges that we go through. Miami is such a massive name that it’s almost hard not to know where it is, but if you want to ensure that you land in the right spot, be sure to pick the United States as your Country and Miami as your place of birth. Also, be sure that you select Female for this portion, or you’ll be out of luck.

How To Become A Teacher in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to become a Teacher, you’ll need to make sure that you’re always doing your best in school Be sure to select your school and Study Harder to keep your Smarts at the highest level they can possibly be. Once you graduate High School, it’s time to pursue higher education. You can select the University that you’d like to go to and aim for an Education Degree.

Once you’ve done this, make sure that you’re keeping up your Teacherly duties for at least 20 years. After this point, you can finally retire and do what you want to do — including getting a Divorce.

How To Get A Divorce in BitLife

Obviously, if you want to get a Divorce, you’ll need to be married in the first place. You can pursue relationships in a variety of ways, but you can always take the reigns and decide when you want to marry your partner by going into the Relationships menu, selecting your Significant Other, and ask them to marry you.

Getting a Divorce works in the same relative fashion. Go back into the Relationships menu, select your Significant Other, and then select Divorce. This will kick everything off, and you’ll be ready to move on to the next step.

How To Make 3+ Female Friends in BitLife

Making friends in BitLife is much easier than you could expect. There’s a good chance that you’ll get plenty of offers to become friends with other NPC characters in the game, but you can also go out on the town and visit different spots to get more friends in your life. You’ll just need to head into Activities and select a few different actions to hopefully start making plenty of friends. Once you’ve made new buddies, it’s time for the final steps.

This is going to mainly depend on RNG, so you may need to check your Dating Apps and head out on Dates often while hoping to encounter the clown of your dreams. You’ll need to pay attention to the occupation of the person who wants to spend time with you, and as soon as you see someone pop up with Clown in that spot, be sure to head out on a date with them. You can use the Ask Out button if the date is successful to complete this challenge.

And that’s all there is to this particular challenge. It’s nowhere near as difficult as the Disco Inferno Challenge that we saw last week, so you’ll get a nice break this time around. Be sure to purchase the Challenge Pack if you’re hoping to jump into any of the previous challenges, and find out which packs we think are necessary to enjoy the game to its fullest potential.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

