All Genshin Impact Ash Wood Locations & Best Farming Route

In Genshin Impact, Fontaine contains various local specialties, and Ash Wood is one of them. This rare wood can only be found in two locations, and you definitely want to gather them if you plan to build Fontaine furniture.

Where to Find Ash Wood in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by The Escapist

Ash Wood can only be found on two islands in the Fontaine region. There are around 60 Ash Trees; they have light golden leaves and dark brown trunks. If you plan to farm them, I recommend bringing Itto since he can boost your chance of getting extra wood by 25%.

Beryl Region’s Hot Spring

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first Ash Wood farming site in Genshin Impact is located in the hot spring in the Beryl region. This is the westernmost island in Fontaine, and you can use the Statue of Seven in the north or the teleportation point in the south.

You can get around 20 Ash Wood from this area. Just walk around the hot spring, and you can find numerous Ash Trees growing near the body of water.

Foggy Forest Path

Screenshot by The Escapist

The biggest location to farm Ash Wood in Genshin Impact is on the east side of Foggy Forest Path. This island can be found on the east side of the Court of Fontaine. There are around 40 Ash Trees in this spot, and you just need to stay near the dirt path to find them all.

I recommend farming Ash Wood in the Beryl region’s hot spring. Unlike flowers that require 48 hours to respawn, you can immediately get more wood after cutting 10 trees of a similar type. You can find around 20 Ash Trees in the first spot, so you can walk endlessly around the hot spring.

How to Craft Ash Wood

Screenshot by The Escapist

Besides farming Ash Tree, you can also get Ash Wood via crafting. You need to enter your Serenitea Pot, speak with Tubby, and choose to Craft Furnishing. Afterward, you can use the Convert Wood tab to make more Ash Wood.

Note that you can only craft up to 50 Ash Wood per week. Here is the list of items you can turn into this material:

Iron Chunk x3

White Iron Chunk x2

Crystal Chunk x1

Magical Crystal Chunk x1

Amethyst Lump x1

Condessence Crystal x1

Starsilver x1

How to Use Ash Wood

Most of the furniture from Fontaine requires Ash Wood. Besides completing side quests, you can also get the recipe from green-colored treasure chests. Here is the list of furniture that need Ash Wood:

“A Sister’s Duty”

“Chill Afternoon Tea Time”

“Contented Elegance”

“Comfort of a Home Away From Home”

Passage’s Evening Ensemble

Passage’s Perfumed Potted Plants

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

