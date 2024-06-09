All Genshin Impact Trishiraite Locations & Best Farming Route

Trishiraite is one of the Sumeru Local Specialties that you must gather to ascend certain characters in Genshin Impact. Since the world of Teyvat is massive, some players may struggle to find this rare rock. Luckily, we can tell you all the locations where you can collect this material.

Where to Find Trishiraite in Genshin Impact

Trishiraite is an ascension material for Sethos. It is found only in the Sumeru desert and most are inside underground areas that you can unlock during the Khvarena of Good and Evil world quest. When you want to farm this material, I recommend bringing Zhongli or a Claymore user like Navia.

Hills of Barsom Cave

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find a handful of Trishiraite inside the cave underneath the Hills of Barsom. This area is located north of Vourukasha Oasis.

Vourukasha Oasis’ Statue of Seven

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find three chunks of Trishiraite on the southwest side of Vourukasha Oasis’ Statue of Seven. You’ll need to jump off the cliff, and you can discover the rocks near a puzzle.

Realm of Farakhkert

Screenshot by The Escapist

Afterward, you can move to the Realm of Farakhkert teleportation point northwest of the Vourukasha Oasis. You can gather five chunks of Trishiraite by walking east and then north.

South of Temir Mountain

Screenshot by The Escapist

The next group of Trishiraite is south of Temir Mountain, and you will get six chunks. There’s a teleportation point that you can use to get to this area quicker.

Gate of Zulqarnain

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find three Trishiraite near the Gate of Zulqarnain. Two of them are near the entrance to the cave, while only one can be found inside.

The Cave of Iniquitous Baptist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you’re done exploring the surface, you can head underground to gather the majority of Trishiraite. First, you must enter the Iniquitous Baptist world boss’s cave. Luckily, you don’t need to fight this monster if you stay close to the wall and avoid entering the arena. I suggest entering from the south entrance to grab one chunk of Trishiraite before heading inside.

Tunigi Hollow Cave

Screenshot by The Escapist

Next, you can head south and enter the cave underneath Tunigi Hollow. This whole area is actually one giant underground zone, but it may get confusing if you don’t use the teleportation points as markers.

Madinat-al Nuhas

Screenshot by The Escapist

The final group of Trishiraite can be found inside Madinat-al Nuhas. You can unlock this area during the Khvarena of Good and Evil world quest.

That’s everything you need to know about all Trishiraite locations in Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, unlike flowers, you cannot purchase this ascension material from a shop. You should be able to gather around 50 chunks of Trishiraite before you need to wait for two server resets to make them respawn.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

