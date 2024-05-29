All Clorinde Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Coming as the first new character in the Genshin Impact 4.7 version, Clorinde arrives as the newest Electro 5-star character, requiring a lot of materials for her complete ascension. If you’re looking for how to fully ascend her right from the start, here’s what you’ll need to look out for.

Recommended Videos

All Talent and Ascension Materials Required for Clorinde in Genshin Impact

Clorinde is a 5-star Electro Sword character, sharing this exact category with Keqing, aside from borrowing some elements from her Burst as well. However, she needs a very different set of items to reach her maximum potential at Level 90, which are fortunately listed by the Genshin Impact Progression Calculator.

Ascension Materials

x168 Lumitoile

x46 Fontemer Unihorn

x1 Vajrada Agate Silver

x9 Vajrada Agate Fragment

x9 Vajrada Agate Chunk

x6 Vajrada Agate Gemstone

x18 Transoceanic Pearl

x30 Transoceanic Chunk

x36 Xenochromatic Crystal

x419 Hero’s Wit

x2092530 Mora

Similar to Neuvillette, Clorinde uses the sea-native Lumitoile Ascension Materials for leveling. You’ll need 168 of them if you’re looking to get her to the final ascension, so you better start grabbing them around the Lyffey Region of Fontaine as soon as you can. If you happen to have Lyney, you can see their locations around the map as a small hand icon.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is also where you can find the Millennial Pearl Seahorse boss, the enemy you’ll be fighting to get the Fontemer Unihorns. You need 46 of them, which can take anywhere from 16 to 23 kills if you’re at Adventure Rank 55 or higher. Lower levels might need even more kill, which means more spent Resin. Fortunately, this resource’s cap will be increased in the next patch.

Related: Best Yae Miko Team Comps in Genshin Impact

And finally, you also need to kill a ton of Fontemer Aberrants (sea enemies such as crabs, jellyfishes and others) for their Transoceanic Pearls and their upgrades. These will be needed for finishing her ascension, but are fortunately easier to get.

Talent Materials

x9 Teachings of Justice

x63 Guide to Justice

x114 Philosophies of Justice

x18 Everamber

x18 Transoceanic Pearl

x66 Transoceanic Chunk

x93 Xenochromatic Crystal

x3 Crown of Insight

x4957500 Mora

No character is complete without leveling their talents, and you’ll need a lot of Teachings of Justice for that, which can be obtained from the Fontaine Talent Domain on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. She also requires Everamber as her main Talent material (from the Guardian of Apep Weekly Boss) instead of any of The Knave’s items, making it way easier for you to get some quick levels on her if you have spares in your inventory.

The rest comes down to defeating even more Aberrants (which is pretty easy considering how many of them are in the region) and gathering other normal resources such as Mora and Hero’s Wit, and within a few days of farming, your Clorinde will be ready for tackling any challenge thrown at her. Maybe not as gracefully as Arlecchino, but still in a very mesmerizing way.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more