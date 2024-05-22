Genshin Impact Increases Maximum Resin Cap for the First Time in Years

Almost four years after its release, Genshin Impact has just announced an increase in its maximum Resin cap for the first time ever since the 1.1 update. Serving as the game’s energy that determines how much progress you can make, Resin has been one of the most discussed aspects of the game, and it’s finally seeing some changes after so much time.

The announcement was made in the latest Developers Discussion article on the Hoyolab forums, where they give players a sneak peek of what’s to come in the next few versions. Similar to the last time Resin was increased, players get a total of 40 extra Resin, increasing the cap from 160 to 200. Notably, this allows players to get five Condensed Resin to use later, if they want to.

Image via Hoyoverse

With this new change, players can go up to 22 hours without opening the game without fully capping out on the resource. You’ll lose less resin if you’re unable to log in more than once a day, as is the case for many players.

But bear in mind that the resin recharge rate hasn’t received any changes, so while you can store more Resin than before, the total maximum you can get in a day is the exact same as before. You can’t store overcapped resin (like in Honkai: Star Rail) either, so your maximum progression per day stays the same.

This doesn’t mean the changes are bad or anything, as they’re a huge quality-of-life update for the game. But if you’re always spending Resin on time, don’t expect to see a big change in your daily gameplay. The rest of the article mentions other QoL changes, including a bigger limit for your Friends List and more ways to build your characters quickly. More should be made public in the proper 4.7 update Livestream.

Hoyoverse is, at the very least, aware of most complaints, and is carefully looking at some ways to address them. I don’t personally believe we’ll be getting a faster Resin recharge rate so soon, but knowing they’re willing to implement a few changes to the system is a bit reassuring.

