X-Men ’97: What Is an Omega-Level Mutant?

The term “Omega-level mutant” gets thrown around a bit in X-Men ’97 – so, what does it mean? And which of the X-Men: The Animated Series continuation show’s characters qualify for Omega-level status?

X-Men ’97’s Omega-Level Mutants, Explained

Omega-level mutants are (as the name suggests) extremely powerful mutants. While X-Men ’97 doesn’t really explain the term, Marvel’s X-Men comics canon finally dropped an official definition a few years back. As laid out in the 2019 House of X miniseries by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz, an Omega-level mutant is “a mutant whose dominant power is deemed to register – or reach – an undefinable upper limit of that power’s specific classification.”

House of X further clarifies that being the most powerful mutant in a given category isn’t enough to warrant Omega-level status. To illustrate this point, the miniseries notes that Magneto is an Omega-level mutant because his magnetism’s limits can’t be gauged, while Forge isn’t because his unsurpassed technomancy’s limits can (sorry, Forge!). It also addresses the wrinkle of mutants who pack multiple powers, confirming that they are typically only considered Omega-level for one of their powers.

Despite this detailed definition, the previous decades of vague Omega-level mutant canon means debate still rages over who qualifies for this exclusive label. Frequent use of the term “Omega-level potential” further muddies the waters. And consistency across the wider multiverse? Forget about it. But, overall, X-Men canon is pretty consistent in portraying Omega-level status as rare. That’s why even some of the franchise’s big guns – including Cyclops and Professor X – rank as lower, Alpha-level mutants.

Which X-Men ’97 Characters Are Omega-Level Mutants?

Now that we know what an Omega-level mutant is, which of X-Men ’97‘s heroes and villains make the grade? Based on what we know from the show and comics, the following X-Men ’97 (and X-Men: The Animated Series) characters are Omega-level mutants:

Bobby Drake/Iceman

Erik Magnus Lehnsherr/Magneto

Jean Grey/Phoenix

Kevin MacTaggert/Proteus

Madelyne Pryor/The Goblin Queen

Nathan Summers/Cable

Ororo Munroe/Storm

A few addenda to the above. First of all, Marvel canon isn’t clear on Madelyne Pryor’s Omega-level status. As a clone of Jean Grey, she presumably shares Jean’s Omega-level status. At the same time, Maddie is – in the comics, at least – an imperfect copy of Jean and doesn’t quite pack the same punch. So, her Omega-level label is (forgive the pun) a grey area.

Then there’s Cable. Pre-House of X canon included Nathan Summers among the Omega-level mutants’ ranks. However, since House of X dropped, Cable’s been demoted to Alpha-level status. This is presumably because Jean Grey is the Marvel Universe’s reigning Omega-level telepath, although he may one day crack the Omega club off the back of his telekinesis abilities.

X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

