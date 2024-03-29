X-Men ’97: Who Is Forge?

X-Men ’97 Season 1, Episode 3, “Fire Made Flesh,” ends with Forge offering to help Storm reclaim her lost mutant abilities. So, who is Forge in X-Men ’97 canon, and can he really restore Storm’s powers as he claims?

X-Men ’97’s Forge, Explained

Forge is a Native American mutant who heads up the government-backed outfit X-Factor. He’s a technopath, which means he can intuitively invent pretty much any mechanical device imaginable. Forge can also detect the “mechanical energy” of surrounding machines, allowing him to alter, reverse engineer, or develop defenses against them. Together, these abilities make Forge an inventor and engineer without peer. Among Forge’s creations is the cybernetic leg prosthesis he wears, which is far more advanced than anything available in X-Men ’97‘s mid-90s setting (or today, for that matter).

X-Men ’97‘s precursor, X-Men: The Animated Series, also features several other examples of Forge’s technopathy skills. Notably, Forge builds the time travel technology that Bishop uses at various points in the original show’s run. He also plays a pivotal role in developing the virus that takes out techno-organic aliens, the Phalanx. So, when Forge says he may have a way of getting Storm back to her weather-manipulating best, his track record suggests he’s telling the truth.

Does Forge Restore Storm’s Powers in Marvel’s X-Men Comics?

Yes. In X-Men comics canon, Forge fashions a device – using parts from his cybernetic leg, no less – that gives Storm back her powers. It doesn’t happen straight away, though. First, Forge and Storm spend some time getting to know each other and fall in love. Their romance doesn’t last long, though, as Storm soon discovers that Forge created the Neutralizer technology that stripped her of her god-like abilities. She walks out on him, gradually embracing life without her powers. She even takes over as the X-Men’s leader, after beating Cyclops in a duel!

X-Men ’97 looks set to adapt at least some of the above in Season 1. Aside from Forge’s introduction in Episode 3, Episodes 4 and 6 are titled “Motendo/Lifedeath – Part 1” and “Lifedeath – Part 2,” respectively. “Lifedeath” is also the name of the comic book storyline that covered the Forge/Storm falling out, and Storm coming to terms with her condition. Storm’s powerless X-Men ’97 character model also mirrors her aesthetic when she went head-to-head with Cyclops, so the show could adapt their duel, as well. Heck, X-Men ’97 could even out Forge as the brains behind the X-Cutioner’s Neutralizer gun!

X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

