Xbox Game Pass Gets 10 Indies on Launch Day Including Sea of Stars, Neon White, and More

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a killer list of indie games on the way, including Neon White, Sea of Stars, The Wandering Village, and more.

As revealed at 2023’s Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Game Pass subscribers have a killer list of indie games to look forward to, including Neon White, Sea of Stars, The Wandering Village, and more. It’s a solid list of titles that will all come to Microsoft’s subscription service the day they launch on Xbox. For the full list of everything coming as part of the [email protected] program, you can look at the list below:

  • Another Crab’s Treasure
  • Little Kitty Big City
  • Techtonica
  • Sea of Stars
  • Harold Halibut
  • Galacticar
  • Neon White
  • Mineko’s Night Market
  • The Book Walker
  • The Wandering Village

Games like Neon White, Sea of Stars, and The Wandering Village might be the biggest new additions to the long list of Game Pass offerings. Fast parkour experience Neon White has been available on other platforms for quite some time, but unfortunately, there is no release date for Xbox yet. Sea of Stars, however, launches for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S (as well as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC) on August 29, 2023. Meanwhile, The Wandering Village, as revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, is now set to arrive on July 20, 2023. Today’s packed list of indie titles will no doubt flesh out the Xbox Game Pass experience with even more to enjoy throughout the year.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
