Xbox Game Pass Gets 10 Indies on Launch Day Including Sea of Stars, Neon White, and More

As revealed at 2023’s Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Game Pass subscribers have a killer list of indie games to look forward to, including Neon White, Sea of Stars, The Wandering Village, and more. It’s a solid list of titles that will all come to Microsoft’s subscription service the day they launch on Xbox. For the full list of everything coming as part of the [email protected] program, you can look at the list below:

Another Crab’s Treasure

Little Kitty Big City

Techtonica

Sea of Stars

Harold Halibut

Galacticar

Neon White

Mineko’s Night Market

The Book Walker

The Wandering Village

Games like Neon White, Sea of Stars, and The Wandering Village might be the biggest new additions to the long list of Game Pass offerings. Fast parkour experience Neon White has been available on other platforms for quite some time, but unfortunately, there is no release date for Xbox yet. Sea of Stars, however, launches for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S (as well as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC) on August 29, 2023. Meanwhile, The Wandering Village, as revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, is now set to arrive on July 20, 2023. Today’s packed list of indie titles will no doubt flesh out the Xbox Game Pass experience with even more to enjoy throughout the year.