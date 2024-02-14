You Can Edit Tomb Raider Remastered’s Subtitles, and It’s Amazing

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered is here, and it’s brought a surprise or two with it. I’m not just talking about the content warning, either, as it turns out that you can straight-up edit Tomb Raider Remastered‘s subtitles, adding in your own brand of nonsense.

When it comes to levels, textures, and other data, many games squeeze them into one or more files, compressing or, in some cases, encrypting them. Even if a game has several distinct pre-rendered cutscenes, it’s not unusual to have them strung together into one big block.

However, that’s not the case with the PC version of Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. The FMV sequences and the subtitles for those sequels are easily accessible and stored in plain text. The game doesn’t check the integrity of the files, so you can type in anything you like, and it’ll be displayed on the screen.

So apparently the subtitles are just text files you can freely edit on the PC version… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/upXegvHYwG — Steve Of Warr (@SteveOfWarr) February 14, 2024

Tomb Raider fan Steve of Warr uncovered this handy little trick and got right down to editing the subtitles. I’ve been putting Resident Evil quotes in the game, though the only limit is your imagination. That said, it’s a good idea to back up the appropriate directory in case you or someone else playing needs the actual, accurate subtitles.

How do you pull this off? It’s pretty simple. Just head into your Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered directory, then folders 1, 2, or 3, depending on which game you want. Next, go into Text, then your appropriate language (EN for English, for example), and you’ll see the subtitles are all stored as text files.

You might have to poke around to find the cutscene you want – for example, cafe.txt is the scene where we’re introduced to Lara, but most of the others are just numbered. Still, if you’re prepared to meddle, there’s plenty of fun to be had. Mystery Science Tomb Raider, anyone?

Tomb Raider Remastered is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.