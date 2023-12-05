Zack Snyder Says There Won’t Be a Director’s Cut of Army of the Dead

Zack Snyder loves himself a director’s cut, but he won’t be making one for Army of the Dead.

Snyder might be nearly synonymous with the idea of a director’s cut at this point. Not only did he create an entire cultural movement to release Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but Netflix already greenlit a director’s cut of the upcoming Rebel Moon. Thus, it makes sense that people might wonder if a director’s cut of the movie he made in between those two films would get one as well. The answer is no, and the reason is because Netflix just let him do almost everything he wanted with it.

“But the cool thing was with Netflix, and I had this experience on Army [of the Dead], was that they were so cool with what I wanted to do,” the director enthused after explaining to Collider that the studio came into making Rebel Moon with a plan to release a director’s cut of it. “That’s why there’s not a director’s cut of Army, because it was really just the movie.”

Well, there was one thing that Netflix asked to be removed: a zombie penis. To be clear, there is zombie penis in the film, but Netflix wanted to limit the amount of them on screen.

While we won’t be getting a director’s cuts from Snyder, there will be more Army of the Dead content coming. Despite launching a sci-fi franchise (that may actually be part of the same universe) with Netflix, he’s also still producing more content centered around the zombie universe he created and its bank heist prequel, Army of Thieves. That includes a possible anime and the still-in-production Army of the Dead 2. Maybe Netflix will let him have all the zombie parts he wants in that one.