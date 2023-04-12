Tears of the Kingdom Gets Final Trailer Tomorrow

Zelda fans, the time has almost arrived. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12. In order to satiate the masses, Eiji Aonuma demonstrated some of the incredible powers Link will employ during a gameplay video last month. But Nintendo is not done showing off the game before its release. On April 13, which is tomorrow, the third and final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom will be shown.

Here is a where the trailer will premiere on YouTube:

The third official trailer for Tears of the Kingdom will be livestreamed on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. There will be roughly three minutes of footage. Theoretically, that’s plenty of time to showcase more story and more new gameplay.

Personally, I hope we see even more cool abilities like the last video. I am one of those gamers who think Breath of the Wild is just good and is overrated. However, seeing power-ups like Ascend and Fuse are making me more optimistic about its sequel. After all, the stamina wheel and weapon degradation were my main gripes with the former title, and these seem to address that. Now if we can get some larger, more interesting dungeons, I am all in.