Zenless Zone Zero Officially Confirmed for July Launch on All Platforms

Just a few weeks ago, eagle-eyed fans spotted that Zenless Zone Zero had an expected July 4 launch date on iOS. Today, HoYoverse has confirmed that the game will indeed launch on July 4 on all platforms.

Here’s the announcement tweet with the release date:

The message reads as follows:

Dear Proxy, Thank you for your ongoing interest in and support of Zenless Zone Zero. Zenless Zone Zero officially releases on all platforms on July 4. We look forward to meeting you on Sixth Street when entry to New Eridu is granted.

From now till July 4, players will also be able to pre-register for the game on its official website to unlock the following rewards:

  • Denny x30,000
  • Master Tape x3
  • Boopon x5
  • Master Tape x5
  • Agent Corin x1
  • Master Tape x12 (unlocked at 40 million pre-registers)

The game is currently sitting at 35 million pre-registered users, and once we hit 40 million, HoYoverse is set to give out 12 additional Master Tapes to all players. For the uninitiated, Master Tapes are the regular pull tickets you use for summoning new characters.

Zenless Zone Zero is a huge departure from the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. This isn’t an open-world game, and instead takes place in stages where players can engage in fast-paced, high-octane action battles to clear levels before moving to the next one. The game has been lauded for its very striking art style and character designs, and while it doesn’t seem quite as massive as the likes of Genshin, it’s definitely got the budget to back it up in other areas.

Zenless Zone Zero is set to be released for PC, PS5, and mobile devices on July 4.

Zenless Zone Zero
