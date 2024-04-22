Zenless Zone Zero’s Release Date May Have Just Leaked

HoYoverse’s next game, Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ), has been in development since it was first announced in 2022. After two years of waiting, fans might have just got a release date.

On April 22, 2024, Twitter/X user Wario64 pointed out that Zenless Zone Zero’s expected release date is July 3, 2024, listed in the Apple App Store. However, Wario64 is not the only one; others have been sharing screenshots of the date in the App Store via Twitter/X.

Zenless Zone Zero is release dated for July 3rd, 2024 https://t.co/ShDVL2gdDv pic.twitter.com/DqRP3xcQSx — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 22, 2024

When checking the Apple App Store, the date is still there as this article is being written. However, the keyword here is “expected” just before the date, which means the date has not been confirmed. When checking other app stores like Google Play, no date is listed. The official site for Zenless Zone Zero has not given an official release date.

The main question now is, has the date been leaked on the App Store, or is this just a placeholder for the app listing? Because there has been no official release date announcement, the date of July 3, 2024, can only left to speculation. For those who want to keep a close eye on an official release date, players can follow the Zenless Zone Zero official Twitter/X account or keep an eye out for announcements on the official website.

Zenless Zone Zero is the newest addition to the HoYoverse, and this time, instead of a fantasy full of magic or a space odyssey with worlds to explore, players will take on the urban streets of the futuristic city of New Eridu in a post-apocalyptic world. So far, HoYoverse has shown great success with Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, making long-time fans excitedly waiting for this next project.

