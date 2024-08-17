10 Best Cozy Games To Grab on Sale During the Wholesome Games Celebration

The Wholesome Games Steam Celebration is always a great time for cozy gamers. It brings exciting new trailers, announcements, and of course, Steam discounts on cozy games! Let’s take a look at some of the most exciting titles on sale during the event.

When Is the Wholesome Games Celebration Steam Event?

The Wholesome Games Celebration takes place from August 15 through August 21, 2024. You can check out the Steam page for the event to see all the highlighted games, and keep an eye on the official Wholesome Games YouTube page for trailers, announcements, and more.

The Best Cozy Game Steam Sales During the Wholesome Games Celebration

Let’s dig into the top cozy titles to snag while they’re on sale during the Wholesome Games Celebration, from smash hits to undercover gems.

Wylde Flowers

Genre: Cozy Life / Farming Sim

Sale Price: $18.74 USD (25% off)

Wylde Flowers is a bit of a sleeper hit in the cozy gaming community. Those who recommend it love the heartfelt story in this farming sim, where you play as young witch Tara. She moves to a small rural island to help out her grandma and winds up learning more about her inner witch along the way. And yes, there’s romance!

Gourdlets

Genre: City Builder / Sandbox

Sale Price: $3.99 USD (20% off)

Gourdlets is a newcomer to the cozy space, released on August 15 at the start of the Wholesome Games Celebration. This adorable game features bright colors and a cheerful animation style that has already caught the attention of many cozy gamers. In Gourdlets, you will build the perfect island town to keep your cute little Gourdlet citizens happy.

Rusty’s Retirement

Genre: Idle Farming Sim

Sale Price: $5.24 (25% off)

If you like farming sims and want an idle game to encourage your productivity, Rusty’s Retirement is the cozy game you need. This cute little robot farming sim sits at the bottom of your screen. You’ll watch the helper bots get to work watering, nurturing, and harvesting crops while you get other things done — perfect for a touch of whimsy in your workday.

Witchy Life Story

Genre: Visual Novel

Sale Price: $10.99 USD (45% off)

Get ready for the spooky season with Witchy Life Story, a cute and cozy visual novel. You’ll play as a plucky young witch who’s come to the village of Flora to help them prepare for the harvest festival. Craft up potions and charms while getting to know the villagers — and even take one of them on a special harvest festival date!

Love, Ghostie

Genre: Dating Sim/ Visual Novel

Sale Price: $17.99 (10% off)

This adorable game is a new release and the premise is pretty unique. Rather than date the cute little characters yourself, in Love, Ghostie you play the role of a ghostly matchmaker for the residents living in the manor where you’re spending your afterlife. You can ship and match any of the residents, giving you plenty of replayability if you want to uncover all possible stories.

Unpacking

Genre: Casual Puzzle

Sale Price: $9.99 (50% off)

If you want a relaxing puzzle game that’s rich in an emotional story, Unpacking is the go-to recommendation from cozy gamers. You’ll go through various levels, helping the unseen main character unpack as she moves throughout life — learning her story along the way.

Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends

Genre: Management / Life Sim

Sale Price: $11.99 USD (20% off)

Whether you think you need to be a cute little sushi robot or not, trust me — you do. In Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends, you play as Sushi Bot, a robot who moves to the small town of Rolling Hills to live their dream of opening the best sushi restaurant in the world. You’ll help build up the town as you serve up customers and unlock new sushi recipes.

Tavern Talk

Genre: Visual Novel

Sale Price: $16.19 USD (10% off)

Inspired by Dungeons & Dragons and the beloved visual novel Coffee Talk, Tavern Talk puts you in the shoes of the local barkeep. Serve up drinks to influence the fates of the adventurers who come by your tavern. But choose wisely — your decisions will influence the final outcome of their big adventure.

Just Crow Things

Genre: Casual Action Adventure

Sale Price: $17.99 (10% off)

Ever since I played the demo for this chaotic crow game, I’ve been waiting to get my claws on it. Just Crow Things was released on August 15 with introductory sale pricing for the Wholesome Games Celebration. Be a crow on a mission to create chaos, pranking humans and helping wildlife while wearing some stellar hats and sunglasses.

Little Kitty, Big City

Genre: Exploration / Sandbox

Sale Price: $19.99 (20% off)

Speaking of chaotic critters, Little Kitty, Big City took the cozy gaming community by storm when it launched earlier this year. Play as a cute little cat trying to make their way back home, helping fellow animals and causing some kitty mischief along the way.

