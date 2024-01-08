All Romance Options in Palia

If you play your cards right, you might enjoy a romantic, cozy lifestyle with one of the villagers in Palia, but it will take some effort. Here are all the romance options in Palia, including tips on how to swoon them by flirting and giving gifts.

Every Romance Option in Palia

As of this article’s writing, there are nine romance options in Palia, and more are likely to be added much later to the cozy multiplayer title. Players can freely pursue a unique range of characters with different body types, genders, and personalities from those nine options. Nothing restricts you from pushing beyond friendship status with any of them, so everyone’s free game. The following lists specifically the characters you can romance:

Einar

Hassian

Jel

Jina

Kenyatta

Reth

Tish

Tamala

Nai’o

Romancing a character doesn’t grant you rewards but will unlock romance-focused content and questlines. Developer Singularity 6 clarified through the game’s website FAQ that romance options are optional and intended to allow players to get to know specific villagers beyond questlines in Palia, like their quirks and what they do on a daily basis.

Interestingly enough, you can romance everyone simultaneously with no negative repercussions. According to players on Reddit, NPCs will address your other romance options in Palia through dialogue if you’re wearing items gifted to you from them during the talk. However, beyond this, there isn’t anything keeping you from sticking with all the romance options at once in Palia.

How to Unlock & Romance a Character in Palia

To eventually start romancing a character, you must raise your friendship level with them to level 3 by chatting regularly, giving gifts, and completing their quests. Once your relationship makes it to second base, you can start flirting with that character. All these gestures on romance options have limits, so you won’t be able to speedrun into a romantic relationship with someone quickly in Palia.

Romanceable characters will only receive gifts once every real-world day, and flirting and chatting are limited to once per real-world hour.

Gifts are a bit unique because romance options have a list of liked gifts and weekly wants, so naturally, offering particular items will boost your budding relationship in Palia. Not to mention, romance-based quests will also help raise your relationship level substantially for completing them and provide some background on your partner.

