Tree seeds can be beneficial for growing different types of trees to decorate your housing plot or chop down and gather specific resources. The only problem is that they’re hard to find, so here’s a guide on how to get tree seeds in Palia if you’re struggling.

Where to Find Tree Seeds in Palia

The drop rate is low, but the only way to get tree seeds is by chopping down medium and large-size trees in Palia. To do so, you must use a Standard Axe (medium) or Fine Axe (large), unlike the starter axe for chopping bushes and whatnot for small piles of wood.

The drop rate for tree seeds isn’t totally clear. A few players online have noted that, while all trees have a chance to drop a seed, bigger ones are more likely to. Another noted that, generally, big trees seem to drop seeds every seven to ten times they’re cut down.

At the time of writing, all of that is all anecdotal. Palia doesn’t explain the drop odds for tree seeds to really confirm this, but generally, taking down around ten trees does usually reward you with a seed. Other players on the thread also mentioned they often find tree seeds while chopping in Bahari Bay, so that may be a great place to start.

If the grind is too much, try your luck by creating a community request for specific seeds. Fellow players may have some to spare while you do other activities.

How to Plant Tree Seeds in Palia

Regardless of whatever type of tree seed you have, you can easily plant them by selecting one on your hotbar and clicking a soil plot on the ground. A preview of the planted seed will show up during this process, and if everything checks out, go ahead and put it in the ground. From here, water the seed regularly and apply fertilizer to speed up its growth.

Palia is available now for various consoles, including Nintendo Switch.