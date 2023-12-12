After months of waiting, Singularity 6’s cozy social MMO is coming to the Switch platform very soon. If you’re curious about when exactly, here are details about the Palia release on Nintendo Switch.

When Does Palia Release on Nintendo Switch?

Palia took to the stage during The Game Awards showcase, where Singularity 6 announced the social MMO would come to Nintendo Switch on December 14. Specifically, Palia aims to launch around 8 AM Pacific Time on the Nintendo eShop. As of this article’s writing, interested gamers can pre-order the game for free on the digital store to prep for its release.

Releasing alongside this new version, Palia players can also gain bonus items to celebrate the launch, whether on PC or Nintendo Switch. For logging in on either platform on December 14, players will receive a Freshly Painted Froggy Bucket to place around their home.

Furthermore, linking your Nintendo (if you have one) and Palia accounts on that same day will net you a Mushroom Glider and Free Leapfroggy Outfit for your character.

Related: Palia Brings Cozy Fantasy MMO Adventure in Beta This August

As a warning, the Free Leapfroggy Outfit is a limited-time bonus that expires on January 14, 2024, so make sure to grab it if you’re interested. These rewards can be claimed in-game via the News tab in your inventory after fulfilling the required steps.

Does Palia Support Crossplay and Cross-Platform on Nintendo Switch?

Thankfully, Palia will support cross-play and cross-platform on the Nintendo Switch, meaning you can play with friends on different platforms without hassle.

So far, this only means you can team up with Nintendo Switch and PC players since those will be the only available platforms. Also, this confirms you can play on the same account on either platform, but obviously, not both simultaneously.

What Is Different Between Palia on Nintendo Switch vs. PC?

According to Palia’s website addressing the Switch launch, the gameplay and mechanics for both versions “are 1:1.” However, Switch players should expect “some minor differences in visual fidelity,” such as a “30 frames-per-second cap” and other technical elements.