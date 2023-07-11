Palia Brings Cozy Fantasy MMO Adventure in Beta This August

Developer Singularity 6 has revealed a beta release date trailer for Palia, a cozy fantasy free-to-play MMO. It gives us an even better look at the game’s storybook visual style and interesting characters, in addition to setting a stress test for July 25. A closed beta will then follow on August 2, with an open beta arriving on August 10. You can see the Palia beta release trailer below.

Singularity 6 posted an update on its website that dives deeper into its beta rollout while also giving players a chance to sign up. This month’s stress test will be Palia’s second. The team explained that the first test was “VERY successful” in putting the stress in stress testing, so having learned from that experience, Singularity 6 is now prepared to welcome back all of the previous testers as well as thousands more.

As for the actual Palia beta, as players flock to learn to garden, mine, hunt, fish, and more, they’ll keep their progress between betas and even to an eventual full release. Those who have signed up for previous stress tests and alpha tests need not sign up again. Those who have yet to sign up can learn more about the closed and open Palia beta tests.

Players who enjoy Palia will have the option to refer friends to join in on the cozy adventure fun. Those who successfully bring in friends will earn some cuddly friend-themed goodies, which you can see below. Additionally, on Tuesday, July 18, Singularity 6 will debut an extended look at Palia gameplay. You can keep an eye out for the footage to go live on the game’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Everyone interested in Palia will be able to build the fantasy home of their dreams when it launches as a free-to-play experience for PC sometime in holiday 2023. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development.