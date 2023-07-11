NewsVideo Games

Palia Brings Cozy Fantasy MMO Adventure in Beta This August

By
0
Singularity 6 reveals the Palia beta release date trailer, bring the free-to-play cozy fantasy MMO to PC first in August.

Developer Singularity 6 has revealed a beta release date trailer for Palia, a cozy fantasy free-to-play MMO. It gives us an even better look at the game’s storybook visual style and interesting characters, in addition to setting a stress test for July 25. A closed beta will then follow on August 2, with an open beta arriving on August 10. You can see the Palia beta release trailer below.

Singularity 6 posted an update on its website that dives deeper into its beta rollout while also giving players a chance to sign up. This month’s stress test will be Palia’s second. The team explained that the first test was “VERY successful” in putting the stress in stress testing, so having learned from that experience, Singularity 6 is now prepared to welcome back all of the previous testers as well as thousands more.

As for the actual Palia beta, as players flock to learn to garden, mine, hunt, fish, and more, they’ll keep their progress between betas and even to an eventual full release. Those who have signed up for previous stress tests and alpha tests need not sign up again. Those who have yet to sign up can learn more about the closed and open Palia beta tests.

Players who enjoy Palia will have the option to refer friends to join in on the cozy adventure fun. Those who successfully bring in friends will earn some cuddly friend-themed goodies, which you can see below. Additionally, on Tuesday, July 18, Singularity 6 will debut an extended look at Palia gameplay. You can keep an eye out for the footage to go live on the game’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Palia Beta Release Trailer Sets Course for Fantasy Adventure on PC

Everyone interested in Palia will be able to build the fantasy home of their dreams when it launches as a free-to-play experience for PC sometime in holiday 2023. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe