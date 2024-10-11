1000-lb Sisters: Why Did Amy Slaton Get in Trouble?

When people sign on to do reality TV shows, they know that their lives are going to be put under a microscope. That means dealing with the good, the bad, and everything in between. So, why did Amy Slaton from TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters get in trouble with the law?

Recommended Videos

Amy Slaton From 1000-lb Sisters’ Arrest, Explained

1000-lb Sisters focuses on Amy and Tammy Slaton, sisters living in Kentucky who are working to lose weight and get their lives back on track. The show has evolved over the years to include other family members and focus on the main duo’s lives outside of just the parts involving their weight. Unfortunately, being in the spotlight means mistakes are made public, such as Amy’s arrest in September 2024.

While on a trip to the Tennessee Safari Park Zoo with her kids and boyfriend, Brian Scott Lovvorn, Amy got bit by a camel, causing the authorities to come to the scene. Not long after, they allegedly discovered “what they believed to be mushrooms” and “what they believed to be marijuana” inside Amy’s car (via People).

Amy and Brian were both arrested and face a number of charges, including two counts of child endangerment. Once they were taken away, Tammy had to come to pick up the kids. Amy and Brian were released on a $10,000 bond, though, and picked up by Amy’s brother, Chris Combs.

Related: Swamp People: Why Did Troy Landry Get in Trouble?

Has Amy Addressed Her Arrest?

Season 6 of 1000-lb Sisters is currently airing, and while a lot of fans are surely going to tune in to learn more about Amy’s arrest, they shouldn’t hold their breath. It appears that the vast majority of the show’s latest season was filmed prior to the incident. That makes social media the next logical place to look for information, but so far, Amy and the rest of her family have been tight-lipped.

Not long after Amy’s arrest, Tammy went on Instagram to open up about her own struggles. “I didn’t really have friends for a long time; my friends were my family. Watching my show helped me realize I wasn’t good to them. I wasn’t a nice person,” she said (via Newsweek) “I realized that talking about things that are bothering me is the only way I’m going to get past my insecurities, especially when I’m mad.”

And that’s why Amy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters got in trouble.

1000-lb Sisters airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy