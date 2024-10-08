Swamp People: Why Did Troy Landry Get in Trouble?

There are a lot of reality shows that follow people doing dangerous things. However, while a lot of viewers go straight to Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, there’s another show that’s been running nearly as long, Swamp People. But why is one of the stars of Swamp People, Troy Landry, in trouble?

Troy Landry From Swamp People’s Trouble With the Law, Explained

Landry found himself in hot water in October 2024 in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries set up a sting after receiving a tip that someone was setting alligator lines without permission in Lake Palourde. Agents began surveying the area, and not long after, Landry and two other people were caught red-handed.

The Swamp People star was cited for two counts of failing to tag an alligator upon taking (via WVLA). Despite having permission to hunt in the area, he did not have the right tags and took an alligator from the property. Landry even lied initially before being confronted by the agents with the information that they had been watching the whole time.

Another consequence of Landry’s actions was that his boat and its engine were seized by authorities. It’s unclear whether he’s been able to get them back since the incident occurred.

Is Troy Landry Still on Swamp People?

Known as the “King of the Swamp,” Landry has been a mainstay of Swamp People since its first season. He’s even made it a family affair, with his sons, Jacob and Chase, as well as other friends and family, also being major parts of the show. The family spends all of its time in Louisiana trying to help control the alligator population, which, if left to its own devices, can cause all kinds of problems for the ecosystem.

Swamp People concluded its fifteenth season in April 2024, and while the History Channel has yet to officially confirm the next outing, the cast and crew appear to be gearing up for it (via Reddit). If it sticks to its typical release schedule, Season 16 should arrive in January 2025 and run until April. There’s really no way to know whether Landry will be involved since the news is still fresh, but as events continue to unfold, his role in the show’s next season should become more clear.

And that’s why Troy Landry from Swamp People got in trouble.

Swamp People airs new episodes on the History Channel.

