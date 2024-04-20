A photo of Amy and Tammy from 1000-Lb Sisters, Season 3.
Image via TLC
1000-Lb Sisters Season 6 Release Window, Cast, and More

When can we get more 1000-Lb Sisters on TV?
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Apr 20, 2024

The 1000-Lb Sisters have taken the world by storm, and fans are eager to see what kind of hijinx will be coming in Season 6. When is the newest season of this reality TV show bound to come, and who’s coming along for the ride?

When Is Season 6 of 1000-Lb Sisters Releasing?

A photo of Tammy and Amy from the TV show 1000-LB Sisters on TLC.
Image by TLC

If you’re anything like me, you’re already eager to see what Amy and Tammy are going to get up to. While TLC has not officially released information about a new season of the show, it’s safe to guess that it will be coming soon, likely in Q3 or Q4 of 2024. The past few seasons have been released within the same year, and it would be a safe guess to say that more 1000-lb Sisters are on the way.

Who Stars in 1000-Lb Sisters? And Who’s Returning?

The cast continues to grow in 1000-Lb Sisters, we know that Tammy and Amy Slaton will be making their triumphant return, but who else can we expect? While there is no official confirmation, we can speculate that the following players will return to this story:

  • Chris Combs
  • Michael Halterman
  • Amanda Halterman
  • Dr. Eric Smith

Unfortunately, due to his passing in July 2023, it is unclear if Tammy’s late husband Caleb Willingham will make an appearance in this upcoming season. He passed at age 40 due to health complications.

Where Can I Stream 1000-Lb Sisters?

If you’re hoping to catch up on previous episodes, as well as new episodes when they air, you can find 1000-Lb Sisters on the following Streaming platforms:

If you have a cable subscription, you can catch the newest episodes alongside reruns on TLC. With 5 seasons to binge, you’ve got plenty of time to catch up before the newest season comes out.

How Did Tammy and Amy Get Famous?

Video via TLC on YouTube

If you’ve been out of the loop, you may be wondering what Tammy and Amy did before getting their show. Well, the two sisters were fairly popular YouTube personalities — uploading Makeup Tutorials and other beauty tips. Tammy has a current YouTube subscriber count of 166K and hasn’t posted in quite a while. Amy, on the other hand, has a subscriber count of 540K and still posts on a rather regular basis.

1000-LB Sisters Seasons 1 – 5 are available to stream and watch now. If you’re looking for more on reality TV, check out our coverage of which Love Is Blind couples got divorced.

1000-LB Sisters
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.