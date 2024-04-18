Will There Be 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6?

Fans have been without the Slaton Sisters for just a little while, and they’re already eager for more 1000-LB Sisters episodes. So, will there be a 1000-LB Sisters Season 6, or have we finally reached the end of their journey on television?
Is There A New Season Of 1000-LB Sisters?
While there has not been any official confirmation from TLC regarding the return of Tammy and Amy, we can only assume that it’ll be a matter of time before another season is announced. With nearly every episode of 1000-LB Sisters bringing in over a million viewers, TLC is likely wrapping up production on the latest season. If the release follows previous seasons, we can expect to see a Season 6 release in Q3 or Q4 2024.
All Previous Season Release Dates for 1000-LB Sisters
Our reason for believing that 1000-LB Sisters Season 6 will likely air at the end of 2024 is due to the way that previous seasons have been released, as can be seen below:
|Season
|Air Date
|Season Finale
|Season 1
|January 1, 2020
|February 5, 2020
|Season 2
|January 4, 2021
|March 8, 2021
|Season 3
|November 15, 2021
|January 31, 2022
|Season 4
|January 17, 2023
|March 21, 2023
|Season 5
|December 12, 2023
|February 6, 2024
Season Release Information for 1000-LB Sisters on TLC
With Season 4 and Season 5 both releasing in 2023, we can assume that Season 6 will likely follow suit. We’ll just need to keep our eyes peeled on our television sets to see if Tammy and Amy make their triumphant return once again.
Where Can I Watch 1000-LB Sisters?
If you’re hoping to catch up on previous seasons of 1000-LB Sisters, you can find them on the following Streaming Platforms:
- Max
- Discovery +
- Hulu (Seasons 2 and 3)
- TLC GO
You can also catch the adventures of Tammy and Amy on TLC via your cable provider. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to catch up before the newest season comes out.
1000-LB Sisters Seasons 1 – 5 are available to stream and watch now.