Will There Be 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6?

Are Amy and Tammy making a return for Season 6?
Published: Apr 18, 2024 11:35 am

Fans have been without the Slaton Sisters for just a little while, and they’re already eager for more 1000-LB Sisters episodes. So, will there be a 1000-LB Sisters Season 6, or have we finally reached the end of their journey on television?

Is There A New Season Of 1000-LB Sisters?

While there has not been any official confirmation from TLC regarding the return of Tammy and Amy, we can only assume that it’ll be a matter of time before another season is announced. With nearly every episode of 1000-LB Sisters bringing in over a million viewers, TLC is likely wrapping up production on the latest season. If the release follows previous seasons, we can expect to see a Season 6 release in Q3 or Q4 2024.

All Previous Season Release Dates for 1000-LB Sisters

Our reason for believing that 1000-LB Sisters Season 6 will likely air at the end of 2024 is due to the way that previous seasons have been released, as can be seen below:

SeasonAir DateSeason Finale
Season 1January 1, 2020February 5, 2020
Season 2January 4, 2021March 8, 2021
Season 3November 15, 2021January 31, 2022
Season 4January 17, 2023March 21, 2023
Season 5December 12, 2023February 6, 2024

Season Release Information for 1000-LB Sisters on TLC

With Season 4 and Season 5 both releasing in 2023, we can assume that Season 6 will likely follow suit. We’ll just need to keep our eyes peeled on our television sets to see if Tammy and Amy make their triumphant return once again.

Where Can I Watch 1000-LB Sisters?

If you’re hoping to catch up on previous seasons of 1000-LB Sisters, you can find them on the following Streaming Platforms:

You can also catch the adventures of Tammy and Amy on TLC via your cable provider. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to catch up before the newest season comes out.

1000-LB Sisters Seasons 1 – 5 are available to stream and watch now. If you’re looking for more on reality TV, check out our coverage of which Love Is Blind couples got divorced.

Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.