Will There Be 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6?

Fans have been without the Slaton Sisters for just a little while, and they’re already eager for more 1000-LB Sisters episodes. So, will there be a 1000-LB Sisters Season 6, or have we finally reached the end of their journey on television?

Recommended Videos

Is There A New Season Of 1000-LB Sisters?

While there has not been any official confirmation from TLC regarding the return of Tammy and Amy, we can only assume that it’ll be a matter of time before another season is announced. With nearly every episode of 1000-LB Sisters bringing in over a million viewers, TLC is likely wrapping up production on the latest season. If the release follows previous seasons, we can expect to see a Season 6 release in Q3 or Q4 2024.

Our reason for believing that 1000-LB Sisters Season 6 will likely air at the end of 2024 is due to the way that previous seasons have been released, as can be seen below:

Season Air Date Season Finale Season 1 January 1, 2020 February 5, 2020 Season 2 January 4, 2021 March 8, 2021 Season 3 November 15, 2021 January 31, 2022 Season 4 January 17, 2023 March 21, 2023 Season 5 December 12, 2023 February 6, 2024

Season Release Information for 1000-LB Sisters on TLC

With Season 4 and Season 5 both releasing in 2023, we can assume that Season 6 will likely follow suit. We’ll just need to keep our eyes peeled on our television sets to see if Tammy and Amy make their triumphant return once again.

Where Can I Watch 1000-LB Sisters?

If you’re hoping to catch up on previous seasons of 1000-LB Sisters, you can find them on the following Streaming Platforms:

You can also catch the adventures of Tammy and Amy on TLC via your cable provider. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to catch up before the newest season comes out.

1000-LB Sisters Seasons 1 – 5 are available to stream and watch now. If you’re looking for more on reality TV, check out our coverage of which Love Is Blind couples got divorced.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more