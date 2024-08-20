Upcoming feature-length anime The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim promises an exciting new take on Middle-earth. So, how can Lord of the Rings fans watch The War of the Rohirrim (and will it be on streaming)?

Recommended Videos

How To Watch the Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will premiere exclusively in cinemas on Dec. 13, 2024. That’s right: “exclusively”—as in, don’t expect to stream the movie before the year is out. War of the Rohirrim will come to streaming eventually (and presumably on distributor Warner Bros.’s platform, Max); however, this probably won’t happen for at least one or two months after its theatrical release.

Related: How Many Lord of the Rings Movies Are There?

On the plus side, The War of the Rohirrim is reportedly worth trekking to your local megaplex for. Warner Bros. screened footage from the film at Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2023 and 2024, and the response from those present was overwhelmingly positive. It’s an encouraging sign, especially considering both screenings featured unfinished animation.

What Is the Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim About?

So, what can you expect from The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim when it finally arrives? A somewhat different angle than other Middle-earth adaptations, mostly because the anime doesn’t involve the One Ring! Instead, it’s the story of Helm Hammerhand, the ruler of Rohan who rallies his subjects against the local wild men, the Dunlendings. So no orcs, trolls, or wizards; just human warriors (and horses) mixing it up. Check out Warner Bros.’ official synopsis below.

Related: What Is The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum?

“Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg – a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.”

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim arrives in theaters on Dec. 13, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy