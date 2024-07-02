HGTV: What Happened to Good Bones? Explained

Good Bones, HGTV’s series about a mother-daughter house-flipping duo, aired for eight seasons, but then it just stopped. So why did it end, and whose decision was it? Here’s what happened to HGTV’s Good Bones.

What Happened to HGTV’s Good Bones & Why It Ended

HGTV’s Good Bones ended because its stars decided they were done with the show and, to some extent, each other. HGTV would probably have been happy to go on for another season or six, but Karen E. Laine and her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, decided it was time to move on.

The pair had a renovation company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, which Laine stepped away from in 2019, having a reduced role. That left Hawk to become the face of the show, which she was for several more seasons.

Then, in agreement with HGTV, she decided that Good Bones Season 8 would be her last. Speaking on her podcast Mina AF (via Today), she explained that the responsibility was just weighing her down. “All the things that I was putting on myself that was making it really, really hard to function as a normal human being because I always felt the weight of so many other people’s worlds that I put on my shoulder,” she said.

She didn’t apportion blame, explaining that it was her choice, but she felt she was fighting for her family’s lives and her employees’ lives.

Does this mean Mina can relax? Well, she’s in a position to decide what’s next, but this isn’t an entirely happy ending. As reported by People, shortly after the last final season ended, she announced she was estranged from her family, including her mother.

So, what happened to HGTV’s Good Bones is that Mina Starsiak Hawk felt her continued involvement in the show and in renovation, in general, was negatively impacting her life.

