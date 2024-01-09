A BG3 x Dragon Ball Mod Lets Players Go Super Saiyan

Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) mods allow players to add in extra races, subclasses, and content that’s otherwise missing from the game. Not only that but there’s a Dragon Ball mod that lets players go Super Saiyan in BG3.

Aside from death and taxes, there are a few other things that are also inevitable in life. One is Thomas the Tank Engine, and the other is being able to find mods that add Dragon Ball characters and classes into basically any game. With classes being such a huge deal in BG3, adding in a new one can have every battle feeling like an entirely different affair.

The Ki Warrior class from this mod adds in the ability to unlock the Kaio-Ken state at level 2, which allows you to gain more power but will seriously damage you if you overuse it. Then, at level 3, you can choose to either take the Saiyan Heritage Subclass or the. The former lets you unlock Super Saiyan at level 6 and also cheat death once a day, while the latter lets you dive into Kaio-Ken, with you hitting the awesome Kaio-Ken x 10 at level 12.

Both classes do feel a little bit like the Monk, but there’s no doubting how exceptionally cool they are. There are over 30 different Ki Techniques to choose from and use, and three tiers of those skills. They’re split between ranged and melee technique and will also scale as you level up. It’s a fun class, and while we’ve not taken it through the entire game, it does feel pretty balanced in the early levels, at least.

If you want even more Dragon Ball content, then you should definitely have a look at the Dragon Ball Warrior mod as well. This is actually the inspiration for the Ki Warrior mod and adds in Z Fighter, Namekian, Saiyan, Frieza, Timelord, and Android as subclasses of the Dragon Ball Warrior class. It’s a blast to try out, and if you’re playing with friends and you all have the mod, then you can basically turn the battle for Baldur’s Gate into a Dragon Ball adventure, complete with impossible stunts and fights. That’s what we’d do anyway, and we’ll do so as soon as we’ve got more time.