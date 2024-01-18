A CS2 Player Just Earned an AK-47 Skin That Could Be Worth a Million Dollars

A Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) player has discovered a unique AK-47 skin that may be worth approximately $1 million if it manages to sell to the right person.

Recommended Videos

According to YouTuber ohNoPixel, who predominately creates Counter-Strike content for his audience of over 200K subscribers, his recently unboxed Stattrak Factor New #661 Scar Pattern AK-47 should be able to fetch between $800K and $1 million. The item in question is currently available to peruse on the P2P trading website Buff.163.com, where it’s already gaining plenty of attention from the community. It’s not currently available to purchase, though, so if you’ve got all that cash burning a hole in your pocket, you’re going to want to sit on it a while longer.

Related: How to Play Counter-Strike Source 2

after 10 years, it finally happened…



STATTRAK FACTORY NEW #661 SCAR PATTERN



estimated at $800k to $1M pic.twitter.com/BGWMHiFY6c — ohnePixel (@ohnePixel) January 15, 2024

What makes this version of the AK-47 so appealing to fans of rare CS2 skins is the #661 pattern, which, according to collectors’ site CSGO Blue Gem, hasn’t been seen in over a decade. With that kind of rarity at play, it’s clear why it’s such a highly sought-after skin. Having said that, $1 million is still a shocking amount of money to spend on an in-game item. That kind of price is usually reserved for character skins in an Apex Legends event.

The Counter-Strike community has long taken pride in the price of their awesome weapon skins, especially given that developer Valve puts a great deal of effort into offering a thriving marketplace for players to purchase and sell rare items. Most of the time, they don’t cost $1 million, but there are folks out there who make a lot of money buying and reselling skins. It’s a pretty niche market, but hey, isn’t all art?

If you’re just getting into Counter-Strike, here’s a guide on how to skip CS2’s obnoxious tutorial.