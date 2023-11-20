A Deleted WandaVision Scene Confirms a Ralph Bohner Fan Theory

A deleted scene from WandaVision has confirmed that the witness for whom Jimmy Woo was looking was actually Ralph Bohner, confirming fan theories on the subject.

Posted by YouTube to IGN, the clip sees Woo talking about the missing witness he’s looking for. The footage then shows Bohner, played by Evan Peters, cutting an ankle monitor off and throwing it away. For context, the reason that Woo initially goes to Westview, New Jersey, where the events of WandaVision takes place, is to look for a person in witness protection who’d gone missing. Their identity was never explicitly revealed in the show.

Although Bohner being the person for whom Woo was looking makes sense, it’s important to remember that deleted scenes for Marvel Cinematic Universe shows aren’t necessarily canon and can be amended or changed if later contradicted by canon material. Still, this doesn’t seem like something Marvel Studios will retcon in the future.

Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision was the first MCU TV show and debuted on Disney+ in January, 2021. The show sees Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch, living a life with her love interest, Vision, in Westview. While that might seem nice at first, Vision is, of course, not alive, having died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and the show is filled with compelling twists and turns that make it one of my favorite entries in the MCU to date.

In WandaVision, Bohner impersonates Pietro Maximoff, Wanda’s deceased brother. The casting was something of a tongue-in-cheek joke, as the MCU’s version of Pietro was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Peters, instead, played Pietro in the Fox films.

WandaVision is available to watch on Disney+. The above clip comes from the physical version, which hits shelves on Nov. 28.