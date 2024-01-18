A Hilarious FF7 Job Ad From the ’90s Has Resurfaced

The art of video game advertisements died long ago, and it isn’t likely to come back anytime soon. However, one particular Final Fantasy VII (FF7) job ad has resurfaced and perfectly encapsulates the essence of the ’90s.

Over on Reddit, user Sarato88 uploaded this classic horny ad for the PC port of FF7:

That certainly leans into the fighting spirit of Avalanche member Tifa Lockhart. Who wouldn’t want to send their resume to Squaresoft (now Square Enix) after being taunted by the best playable character in Final Fantasy VII?

As you can see, this job ad is for the Windows 95 version of FF7. Since hindsight is 20/20, the gaming public knows this ad didn’t help, as the PC port of FF7 pales in comparison to the original PSX version.

Indeed, Reddit commenters are well aware of this fact. User Compulsive_Criticism states, “Who needs a frame rate cap for snowboarding when technology caps it fine? Who cares that the physics is tied to frames, It’s not like computers will ever get better, right? Wait why is Cloud moving so fast wtf is happening?!”

And I am quite fond of Lord_of_Allusions’ comment. “Find someone that loves you as much as 90s advertising loved mismatching fonts, purposefully bad spacing and eschewed text alignment. Whole decade looked like a ransom note,” they said.

The ’90s were truly a wild time for video game magazine ads. All those pages were like the Wild West. Thankfully, we have left the “sexualized women” approach in the past, along with booth babes and Dead or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball commercials.

If you’re interested in more Final Fantasy content, here are the best games in the series if you’re just looking to get into it now.