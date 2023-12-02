Final Fantasy 7 Remake vs Intergrade: Which Is Better to Buy?

Of all the classic RPG franchises to come out of Japan, the most enduring and prolific of them all is Final Fantasy, with Final Fantasy 7 hailed as its standout masterpiece. The 1997 original game has since received two versions of its critically acclaimed remake.

The opening act of Final Fantasy 7 was retold in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, released for the PlayStation 4 in 2020, completely building the classic game from the ground-up for modern audiences. This was followed the subsequent year by Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, released for the PlayStation 5 and PC. With two distinct versions of FF7 Remake available, here’s which iteration of the game is the superior experience.

What Are the Differences Between FF7 Remake and Intergrade?

Yuffie stands ready

Intergrade is optimized to run on more advanced hardware than the base version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, boasting 4K resolution, a higher frame rate, significantly improved visuals, and considerably shorter loading times. There are numerous quality of life changes, including refined combat mechanics, a more intuitive and accessible photo mode, and the ability to play on the normal difficulty setting in classic mode. A bonus boss in Weiss is also added to Intergrade, with this optional battle possessing a heightened difficulty.

The most significant and prominent addition to Intergrade is an intermission section taking place after the events of the main game. Players control Wutai ninjas Yuffie Kisaragi and Sonon Kusakabe, who set out to steal ultimate materia from the nefarious Shinra Company. Characters like Barrett and Tifa appear in a supporting capacity, while events from the main game are referenced.

Which Is Better to Buy?

Cloud carries his sword

For players who don’t already have the main game, Intergrade really is the definitive version of the title, retaining everything that made the original remake great while refining and adding to the overall experience. The technical presentation is noticeably better than the original game, with Intergrade taking full advantage of the PS5’s more advanced hardware capabilities. Though such a quick turnaround might seem like a shameless cash grab, publisher Square Enix did take the time to make Intergrade a worthwhile purchase.

Additionally, PS4 players who already own Final Fantasy 7 Remake can transfer their save file to Intergrade if they upgrade their version of the game for PS5. In these instances, the intermission has to be purchased separately. Both the standard and digital editions of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade contain the intermission episode, without additional costs.