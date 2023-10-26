A Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Hidden Room Reveals Another Dead Supervillain

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has claimed another supervillain casualty – sort of. While it doesn’t crop up in game there’s a hidden room where you can see the severed, mounted head of Rhino.

There’s an unused room in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one that players can’t normally get to. It’s not meant to be accessible to either of the Spider-Men and seems to be a development leftover, something Insomniac forgot to delete.

But as Redditor and YouTuber clk discovered, there’s a way to clip your way into it. It’s a laborious process but if you clip through and swing underneath the map, you can use photo mode to access it. And the contents are a little gruesome.

The room in question contains the severed, mounted heads of Rhino, Vulture, Shocker and Scorpion. Rhino’s takes pride of place, mounted centrally with the other heads scattered around it. But hang on.. Rhino didn’t die in the game, did he?

Related: Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Have New Game+, Answered

No, he didn’t. As far as we know, Rhino is alive and well. Kraven does kill several villains in-game and off-screen but Rhino, last seen in Spider-Man: Miles Morales isn’t one of them. And you don’t get to see the heads of Kraven’s victims. Instead, it’s their tech that he keeps as a trophy.

It may have been that, at one point, Kraven was going to have a similarly stomach-churning display but Marvel nixed the idea. Or maybe this was just Insomniac keeping track of who did and didn’t make it through the game.

Several players have managed to replicate this feat, and if you’re fan of out of bounds discoveries, this nasty little room could be worth tracking down.