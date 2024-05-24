A New Astro Bot Game Will Reportedly Be Revealed Soon

Back when the PlayStation 5 launched, Astro’s Playroom was included as a pack-in title. While we haven’t heard from Astro Bot since then, he might be getting a new game reveal soon.

This rumor comes our way via VGC. Game leaker Billlbil-Kun revealed on the website Dealabs that, allegedly, Sony will reveal a new Astro Bot game, simply titled Astro Bot, in the next 15 days. They also claim the adventure will contain a desert environment and have a new character robot modeled after a fennec fox. It will forgo a VR version and simply launch for the PS5.

If a new Astro Bot title is indeed in development, my money is on it appearing at the next PlayStation Showcase. It would be a good move for Sony, as Astro Bot is the last remaining part of the now defunct Sony Japan Studio. Not every game has to be a gargantuan, AAA experience, guys!

This rumor is sure to excite owners of the PS5 who played Astro’s Playroom. That title made excellent use of the DualSense controller, which hasn’t even been matched since. In addition, it also contained a reverence for PlayStation’s history, with clever easter eggs that brought back memories of the previous four consoles. Hopefully, this supposed Astro Bot game will find even more ways to engage players via the peripheral. And perhaps Sony will realize creative, smaller games have a place in their upcoming lineup, too.

Developed by Japan Studio’s Team Asobi and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Astro’s Playroom released in 2020 and has an 83 on Metacritic, making clear that a lot of players were happy with the game. The game is a 3D platformer.

It’s not confirmed at this time exactly when the next PlayStation Showcase will take place and if a new Astro Bot game will be announced at the time.

