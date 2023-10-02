A Starfield Fan Built FF7’s Buster Sword As a Ship

We’ve seen some wild Starfield ships, but this colossal vessel based on Cloud’s Buster Sword from Final Fantasy VII really does take the Materia.

It’s the work of Reddit user ixohoxi (try saying that three times fast) and is a space-faring replica of Cloud Strife’s ridiculous oversized weapon. We’re still waiting for someone to create a ship based on the equally silly gunblade from Final Fantasy VIII, but this is an impressive build, whichever way you slice it.

According to ixohoxi, crafting this starship required a little console trickery, because it breaks Starfield’s build limit. They built it at New Atlantis, the game’s starting city, which makes us wonder just what the residents thought when they saw this colossal thing taking off.

There’s no video of it in action but we’d instinctively duck every time it flew overhead. What’s equally unsettling about this ship is that, as much as we love the design, we keep picturing Galactus, Unicron or some other cosmic entity reaching down to wield it.

Unless Fortnite pulls out a surprise Final Fantasy crossover, Cloud, Aerith and the gang are next set to appear in February’s Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. It’s the second entry in a trilogy which remakes the original and much-loved Final Fantasy VII. And given how much it’s been shaking up the story, maybe Cloud and company will take to the stars in a giant Buster Sword spaceship.