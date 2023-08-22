NewsVideo Games

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition Surprise Launches on Xbox Today

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition is getting a surprise launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Game Pass today, as announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. The Xbox-exclusive title appeared during the show with a new trailer that reveals that the updated version of Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge’s 2021 strategy game. It’s a minute-and-a-half video that details some of the new features coming to this enhanced version, including a few additions that allow players to more easily control the battlefield. You can see the reveal for yourself in the Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition reveal official console launch trailer below.

Age of Empires IV originally came to PC in 2021. PC players then went on to receive the Anniversary Edition update one year later. Although that update brought an army of new features, such as new civilizations, maps, challenges, and more, there was no sign of a console port at the time. Now, the Xbox version is finally here, with players able to enjoy the full strategy gameplay package. Additionally, if you’re a console player interested in using classic controls to command your troops, Xbox supports mouse and keyboard inputs as well.

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition is finally out today on Xbox consoles. Be sure to stay tuned for any additional Gamescom updates.

