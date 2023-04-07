Ahsoka Trailer Teases Rebels Characters & Thrawn as ‘Heir to the Empire’ for August Premiere

Lucasfilm and Disney revealed the first Ahsoka trailer at Star Wars Celebration 2023, teasing plenty of Star Wars: Rebels callbacks and cameos, and it even has our first look at live-action Grand Admiral Thrawn. It’s a gripping trailer that teases little about how the Disney+ series will pick up the trained Jedi’s story after she appeared in spinoff shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. However, as we already knew, Ahsoka is on the hunt for the very evil (and blue) Grand Admiral Thrawn, whom she describes as the potential “heir to the Empire,” a nod to the famous Thrawn trilogy of novels. See it all in the Ahsoka trailer below.

It doesn’t take an eagle-eyed viewer to catch the other many Star Wars: Rebels callbacks in the Ahsoka trailer. The whole show seems to pay tribute to fans of that series, with the trailer showing live-action versions of Sabine Wren (played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Chopper, Hera Syndulla (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and even Rebels star Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). There are even references to some iconic moments in the show, which originally wrapped up in 2018. However, we’re still waiting to see Hayden Christensen reprise his role (yet again) as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader.

Basically, the Ahsoka trailer makes it look like the series will be the Star Wars: Rebels live-action sequel show fans never could have dreamed of when it premieres on Disney+ this August, in addition to adapting aspects of Heir to the Empire. While we wait for more updates from Star Wars Celebration 2023, be sure to check out the show’s new poster below.