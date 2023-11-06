Alan Wake 2’s Coolest Easter Egg Is Easy to Miss

Alan Wake 2 features plenty of FMV footage, and in one instance, the game hides an incredible easy-to-miss Easter egg in its videos.

Near the end of Alan Wake’s section of the game (the bit when you can swap back and forth between him and Saga), you’ll find yourself in a cinema. The chapter is called “Initiation 8: Zane’s Film.” Once you’ve completed the chapter and got the End of Part message, the game will try to nudge you along, giving you a new destination.

However, if you stay put in the cinema, you can watch the whole of Zane’s Nightless Night / Yötön Yö live-action movie. It’s a bit of a test of stamina, since it runs for around 15 minutes. But it’s a great, if purposefully disjointed, short, which reflects some of the main game’s themes.

It also contains a neat piece of misdirection, hinting at an end-game twist that doesn’t actually happen. Well, unless it’s being saved for Alan Wake 3. The Finnish-language short is about a man, played by Sam Lake, who returns to his home town and rekindles a romance with a woman he once knew.

The woman’s husband has died which.. well, I’m not going to risk spoiling things any further, but if you’re playing that chapter you should absolutely stay for this weird short. Ahti pops up, though given this is fiction within fiction within fiction, make of that what you will.

And if you’ve missed it? Fortunately, several helpful YouTubers have uploaded it to their channel, thus allowing you to watch the Alan Wake 2 Easter egg online.