Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Tindalos Interactive have announced an Aliens: Dark Descent release date of June 20, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. The date reveal came paired with a two-minute gameplay overview trailer that walks players through the whirlwind of Xenomorph activity they’ll fight through later this year. It’s meant to serve as a bit of an introduction for those who still have some questions about its single-player, squad-based isometric gameplay.

Aliens: Dark Descent lets players suit up as a marine squad leader who is meant to keep their cool through wave after wave of creepy-crawly threat that comes their way. Although it won’t pack in the same level of scares seen in something like Creative Assembly’s Alien: Isolation, its top-down viewpoint and strategic gameplay will allow players to think tactically as they approach combat encounters. (Be warned that death is permanent for your Marines.) The Aliens gaming universe has yet to go down a path quite like this, and you can get your latest look at how it all comes together in the Aliens: Dark Descent gameplay overview below.

Aliens: Dark Descent was revealed last year as Focus and Tindalos’ crack at the world of Aliens. In addition to the gameplay shown today, this real-time action experience will let players customize their squads and level them up to ensure success. Making sure your team has the right gear is the best way to ensure success, but it doesn’t hurt to see that you’ll be treated to some thick sci-fi settings as you plan your way through each mission, too.

Aliens: Dark Descent will send players into a pit of isometric team-based gunfights upon its June release date on PC and consoles.