All 1.7.33 Patch Notes for Starfield

Starfield

Prior to getting a big patch, Starfield has gotten a significantly smaller patch numbered 1.7.33. While the changes to the game aren’t as massive as, say, Baldur’s Gate 3, there definitely a few changes worth noting. So just what has changed? If you’re wondering that, here are all 1.7.33 patch notes for Starfield.

What Starfield Patch 1.7.33 Fixes & Changes

This Starfield patch focuses mostly on improved performance and stability. It also fixes characters being in the wrong location which could, potentially, be quest-breaking. Also, mannequins no longer eat your items. Apparently, sometimes you could give items to your ship mannequins and the item would just vanish. If that was me I’d be running a mile but maybe I watch too much horror. The patch is out now on Xbox Series X|S and PC, both Steam and the Microsoft store.

Here’s the full list of everything it fixes, from the patch notes.

General
  • Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.
  • Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.
  • Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.
Graphics
  • AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.
  • Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.
  • Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.
Performance and Stability
  • Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.
  • Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.
Ships
  • Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.
  • Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.

And that’s it. It feels more like a hotfix, doesn’t it? Still, those are all the 1.7.33 patch notes for Starfield.

