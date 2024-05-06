Best Mega Alakazam Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Alakazam is stepping into the spotlight in Pokemon GO Mega Raids at the start of May 2024, and here is everything you need to know about taking down this Psychic-type Pokemon.
Mega Alakazam Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Despite its five menacing spoons and luscious beard, Mega Alakazam isn’t all that tough. Alakazam is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, leaving it vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. However, Mega Alakazam has a 3/4 chance to bring an attack that counters each of those types.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Mega Alakazam
|Psychic
|Bug
Ghost
Dark
|Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Normal
Rock
Dark
Fighting
Poison
Psychic
Ghost
|Fighting
Psychic
Alakazam can bring a Psychic, Fire, Fighting, or Ghost-type move, so we recommend bringing a mix of Pokemon that resist those moves. Alakazam will always bring a Psychic-type move, so we recommend Dark-type Pokemon. However, be wary of Alakazam’s potential Fighting-type move, as it counters Dark-type Pokemon.
Best Mega Alakazam Counters in Pokemon GO
Knowing what we know about Alakazam’s versatile moveset, here are the top 10 Pokemon we recommend you take into their Pokemon GO Mega Raids:
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mega Gengar
|Shadow Claw
Shadow Ball
Mega Tyranitar
|Bute
Brutal Swing
Mega Houndoom
|Snarl
Foul Play
Mega Gyarados
|Bute
Crunch
Hydreigon
|Bite
Brutal Swing
Giratina
|Shadow Claw
Shadow Force
Mega Absol
|Snarl
Dark Pulse
Weavile
|Snarl
Foul Play
Volcarona
|Bug Bite
Bug Buzz
Yveltal
|Snarl
Dark Pulse
While Mega Alakazam isn’t the toughest Mega Raid boss, we recommend at least three Pokemon GO trainers team up to take it on. This is to ensure you have enough coverage for Alakazam’s moveset. Just make sure your Pokemon are at least 3,500 CP.
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.