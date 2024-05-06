Best Mega Alakazam Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Alakazam is stepping into the spotlight in Pokemon GO Mega Raids at the start of May 2024, and here is everything you need to know about taking down this Psychic-type Pokemon.

Mega Alakazam Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Despite its five menacing spoons and luscious beard, Mega Alakazam isn’t all that tough. Alakazam is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, leaving it vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. However, Mega Alakazam has a 3/4 chance to bring an attack that counters each of those types.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Mega Alakazam Psychic Bug

Ghost

Dark Grass

Ice

Bug

Steel

Normal

Rock

Dark

Fighting

Poison

Psychic

Ghost Fighting

Psychic

Alakazam can bring a Psychic, Fire, Fighting, or Ghost-type move, so we recommend bringing a mix of Pokemon that resist those moves. Alakazam will always bring a Psychic-type move, so we recommend Dark-type Pokemon. However, be wary of Alakazam’s potential Fighting-type move, as it counters Dark-type Pokemon.

Best Mega Alakazam Counters in Pokemon GO

Knowing what we know about Alakazam’s versatile moveset, here are the top 10 Pokemon we recommend you take into their Pokemon GO Mega Raids:

Pokemon Moves

Mega Gengar Shadow Claw

Shadow Ball

Mega Tyranitar Bute

Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom Snarl

Foul Play

Mega Gyarados Bute

Crunch

Hydreigon Bite

Brutal Swing

Giratina Shadow Claw

Shadow Force

Mega Absol Snarl

Dark Pulse

Weavile Snarl

Foul Play

Volcarona Bug Bite

Bug Buzz

Yveltal Snarl

Dark Pulse

While Mega Alakazam isn’t the toughest Mega Raid boss, we recommend at least three Pokemon GO trainers team up to take it on. This is to ensure you have enough coverage for Alakazam’s moveset. Just make sure your Pokemon are at least 3,500 CP.

