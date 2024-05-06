Category:
Video Games
Best Mega Alakazam Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: May 6, 2024 04:23 pm

Mega Alakazam is stepping into the spotlight in Pokemon GO Mega Raids at the start of May 2024, and here is everything you need to know about taking down this Psychic-type Pokemon.

Mega Alakazam Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Despite its five menacing spoons and luscious beard, Mega Alakazam isn’t all that tough. Alakazam is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, leaving it vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. However, Mega Alakazam has a 3/4 chance to bring an attack that counters each of those types.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
mega-alakazam
Mega Alakazam		PsychicBug
Ghost
Dark		Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Normal
Rock
Dark
Fighting
Poison
Psychic
Ghost		Fighting
Psychic

Alakazam can bring a Psychic, Fire, Fighting, or Ghost-type move, so we recommend bringing a mix of Pokemon that resist those moves. Alakazam will always bring a Psychic-type move, so we recommend Dark-type Pokemon. However, be wary of Alakazam’s potential Fighting-type move, as it counters Dark-type Pokemon.

Best Mega Alakazam Counters in Pokemon GO

Knowing what we know about Alakazam’s versatile moveset, here are the top 10 Pokemon we recommend you take into their Pokemon GO Mega Raids:

PokemonMoves
shiny mega gengar
Mega Gengar		Shadow Claw
Shadow Ball
mega-tyranitar
Mega Tyranitar		Bute
Brutal Swing
mega-houndoom
Mega Houndoom		Snarl
Foul Play
mega-gyarados
Mega Gyarados		Bute
Crunch
hydreigon
Hydreigon		Bite
Brutal Swing
origin-giratina
Giratina		Shadow Claw
Shadow Force
mega-absol
Mega Absol		Snarl
Dark Pulse
weavile
Weavile		Snarl
Foul Play
volcarona
Volcarona		Bug Bite
Bug Buzz
yveltal
Yveltal		Snarl
Dark Pulse

While Mega Alakazam isn’t the toughest Mega Raid boss, we recommend at least three Pokemon GO trainers team up to take it on. This is to ensure you have enough coverage for Alakazam’s moveset. Just make sure your Pokemon are at least 3,500 CP.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

Pokemon
pokemon GO
