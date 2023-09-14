With the Release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, we got a nice update patch for the games to go along with it. Patch 2.0.1 is now available to be downloaded. Let’s take a look at all the 2.0.1 patch notes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including the major new additions, tweaks and changes.

All 2.0.1 Patch Notes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Additional Pokémon

For Trainers who have not purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, additional Pokémon may appear via local or online communication modes.

You won’t be able to catch them out in the wild without purchasing the DLC and accessing the new area though.

Newly Added Features

You will now be able lock the mini map that appears while you are out in the field so that up is always north. You can do this by pressing the Right Stick twice while you have the map app open to select the App and mini maps locked setting.

setting. Camera settings have been added to the Options menu. These settings will let you adjust how the camera works while you are out in the field.

These mini map and camera settings are a big improvement. They were both very janky, and these new options certainly help to improve the situation.

We have added a feature that allows you to signal a Pokémon accompanying you in the field to stop and wait where it is. To give this signal, press the Left Stick.

You can now take pictures by pressing the A Button in the camera app.

You can now play music by pressing the ZL Button or ZR Button while the camera app is open. You may find that Pokémon accompanying you in the field and people around you will react to the music.

While using the Union Circle, Trainers can now share photos they have taken with the camera app during that Union Circle session with the friends they are playing with.

We have added a feature to TM Machines that allows you to filter for moves your Pokémon can learn. By interacting with a TM Machine and selecting the option to filter for learnable moves, you will be able to display only TMs containing moves that a specific Pokémon can learn.

This change to TM Machines is really nice. It was a big pain teaching my entire team new skills before, and this makes it much smoother.

Bug Fixes and Feature Adjustments

Incorrect descriptive text for the moves Ceaseless Edge, Dire Claw, and Stone Axe has been corrected. The descriptions for these moves previously included the words “aiming to land a critical hit,” but these moves do not increase the critical-hit ratio in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. This wording has been removed from these descriptions.

We have fixed a bug where the Itemfinder Mark would not be applied to a Pokémon even if the conditions were met.

Wild Pokémon that have the Titan Mark will now reappear in the field after a certain amount of time if they have been defeated.

We have made adjustments to the way Pokémon icons are displayed in the Boxes.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented.

That covers it for all the 2.0.1 patch notes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Overall it’s not quite as big of an update to the games as I’d have liked see, and they could still use a good amount of love around further optimization. At least they’ve made some nice changes to improve the mini map, camera settings, and TMs for now. For more on the game, check out how to use Pokemon Home with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.