A common sight to see during the early going of Manor Lords is a message from your citizens that they need Fuel. Of course, in classic Manor Lords fashion, the game doesn’t exactly tell you what resources are used for fueling. Here’s how to get more Fuel in Manor Lords.

How to Get Fuel in Manor Lords

First off, the two resources that allow your citizens to refuel their homes and places of work are Firewood and Charcoal. As long as your settlement has a healthy supply of one of these resources, your families won’t ever pester you about needing to refuel. You can check how much of either resource you have by hovering over the campfire icon on the right side of the top hotbar.

It’s also worth pointing out that if you hover over the barrel icon on the left side of the hotbar, you can see how many month’s worth of Fuel your settlement has left before you run out. This lets you know if you need to increase the production on Firewood or Charcoal. It’s especially important to have enough Fuel for the winter months, as your families need to refuel more often during the colder part of the year.

With that out of the way, how do you go about actually getting Fuel for your settlement in Manor Lords? As previously mentioned, you need to get either Firewood or Charcoal, but each is produced in a different way.

Getting Firewood

The Woodcutter’s Lodge holds Firewood. Screenshot by The Escapist

For Firewood, you need to follow the steps below to start producing it:

Build a Logging Camp and a Woodcutter’s Lodge right next to each other. Assign one or two families to each building.

Allow the Logging Camp workers to bring in Timber, which they can then transport to the Woodcutter’s Lodge.

From there, the workers at the Woodcutter’s Lodge will turn that Timber into Firewood.

The final step is to ensure you have a Storagehouse nearby so your workers can place the excess Firewood in there.

Getting Charcoal

The Charcoal Burning skill. Screenshot by The Escapist

As for Charcoal, there aren’t as many steps involved in making it, but you’ll still need to follow a few key points:

Earn a Development Point by upgrading your settlement to the next level and unlock the “Charcoal Burning” skill at the bottom of the Development tab.

This allows you to turn Firewood into Charcoal. One Firewood makes two Charcoal, so this is the more efficient way of getting Fuel in Manor Lords.

You need to build the Charcoal Kiln in your settlement and assign a family to it to start the process. Ideally, the kiln should be near the Woodcutter’s Lodge.

And those are the two ways of getting Fuel in Manor Lords. As long as you have a healthy supply of trees to chop down, you should have no issue refueling your citizens.

Manor Lords is available now.

