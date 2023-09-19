Movies & TV

All Actors in One Piece Live Action

From the Straw Hat Pirates to the Marines, here are all of the actors in the One Piece live action series from Netflix.

The new One Piece live action series on Netflix has been doing very well, which is nice to see for an anime adaption. Anime is a genre that is very difficult to adapt in a way that people will be happy with. The most popular anime like One Piece have a staggering fan base, all with high expectations based on how great the animated series and manga already is.

Luckily the Netflix series has come in clutch and pulled off a successful adaptation of the series, and they did it without even using any big name actors at all. In fact most of the main cast are newer actors without that many roles to their names! They’ve done quite an impressive job, and I’m sure this will help set them up for bigger roles in the future as well. If you’re curious about who the cast are, I’ve prepared a list for you.

 All Main Actors in the One Piece Live Action Series

Character

Actor

Monkey D. Luffy

 Iñaki Godoy

Nami

Emily Rudd
Roronoa Zoro

Mackenyu

Garp

Vincent Regan

Koby

Morgan Davies

Helmeppo

Aidan Scott

Bogard

Armand Aucamp

Usopp

 Jacob Romero
Buggy

Jeff Ward

Sanji

 Taz Skylar
Arlong

McKinley Belcher III

Chef Zeff

 Craig Fairbrass
Kuroobi

Jandre le Roux

Shanks

 Peter Gadiot
Young Luffy

Colton Osorio

Mihawk

 Steven John Ward
Alvida

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino

Young Nami

 Lily Fisher
Gold Roger

Michael Dorman

Young Zoro

 Maximilian Lee Piazza
Young Sanji

Christian Convery

Those are all the main actors that feature as prominent characters in the first season of the One Piece Netflix series. They’ve all done such a great job that we’ll be seeing many of them return to reprise their characters in a second season of the show. I’m certainly looking forward to seeing their performances in the next season.

