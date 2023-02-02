While some games do the bare minimum of letting you pet the dog, Fire Emblem Engage has gone above and beyond in bringing feathered, four-legged, and other furry friends into the gameplay with the ability to adopt animals. However, not only is interacting with the many adorable animals in the game a great boost for your emotional wellbeing and mental health, but all the animals in Fire Emblem Engage help you get much needed resources and rewards to help on the battlefield and at your home base of operations, the Somniel. Let’s take a look at them.

A List of All the Animal Rewards in Fire Emblem Engage

First, it’s important to know how to adopt animals. After any battle, you can walk around the locations looking for lost dogs, cats, sheep, falcons, and more who are simply waiting to be taken to a good home. Certain animals will need increased levels or specific provisions back at the Somniel before they are able to be recruited. But once you are properly leveled up and have the necessary barns, coops, and other animal storage units, these are all the animals you can adopt, as well as the rewards you can get from them:

Aura Eagle : Beef, chicken, mutton, and pork

: Beef, chicken, mutton, and pork Black Elyosian Dog : Iron, steel, or silver ingots

: Iron, steel, or silver ingots Brodian Cat : Herring

: Herring Calisson Chicken : Eggs

: Eggs Eastern Freecat : Salmon

: Salmon Elusian Cat : Cod

: Cod Elyosian Dog : Iron, steel, or silver ingots

: Iron, steel, or silver ingots Elyosian Pigeon : Nuts

: Nuts Elyosian Seagull : Nuts

: Nuts Elyosian Sheep : Milk

: Milk Firenese Cat : Carp

: Carp Hop Rabbit : Berries

: Berries Iris Owl : Berries and tomato

: Berries and tomato Mere Donkey : Rare vegetables

: Rare vegetables Northern Freecat : Cod

: Cod Panna Camel : Beans, spices, rice, or wheat flour

: Beans, spices, rice, or wheat flour Rutile Marmot : Rare fruitSolmic Cat: Eel

: Rare fruitSolmic Cat: Eel Southern Freecat : Salmon

: Salmon Tartu Flamingo : Rare fish

: Rare fish Vervian Deer : Rare vegetables

: Rare vegetables Western Freecat : Sardines

: Sardines White Elyosian Dog : Iron, steel, or silver ingots

: Iron, steel, or silver ingots White Hop Rabbit: Berries

By the time you’ve recruited all these animals to your camp, the Somniel might be looking a bit more like Noah’s arc. But you will be reaping some amazing resources in addition to enjoying some sweet critter companionship by the end of your playthrough of Fire Emblem Engage, with all these animal rewards.

