Fire Emblem Engage has a massive roster of 36 unique characters that you’ll come across while playing. As a roster-based RPG, it’s important to understand how each character can develop and what their strengths and weaknesses are so that you can improve their stats to take advantage of those things. Character growth rates are something that you really need to take into account in Fire Emblem Engage, as they are the metrics by which your characters’ stats grow, so they will all be explained here.

Everything You Need to Know About Character Growth Rates in Fire Emblem Engage

Each of the 36 rostered characters has different character growth rates that benefit their role. The growth rates come into effect each time a character levels up and gains increased stats. Rather than having a flat amount of stats that a character gains when they level up, characters in Fire Emblem Engage actually have a percentage-based chance to increase each stat. This percentage is the character growth rate. So, when leveling up there is a percent chance that any of the nine different character stats will increase based on that character’s growth rate.

Take the character Vander for example. He’s a defensive Paladin unit, so his highest growth rates are in overall health (HP) at 60 and defense (DEF) at 35. This means that each time Vander levels up, he will have a 60% chance to increase his HP as well as a 35% chance to increase his DEF. Where this comes into play is identifying what stats your characters have high character growth rates in and then matching them up with a well-suited class. Classes have their own growth rates, and combining these with character growth rates is really where you can build strong characters.

If you have a defensive character like Vander, you could really build him further into a front-line tank by assigning him a class that adds further to his HP or DEF growth rates. Or if you find that he’s tanking damage just fine but that you’d like him to be able to dish it back a bit better, assigning a class that improves the Strike stat growth rate could complement his strong defensive character growth rates by balancing him out. Examine each character’s growth rates before you assign them a class and you’ll have a team stacked with effective characters in no time. You can use the table below to view every character’s growth rate and start figuring out how best to build them out!

A Table of Every Character’s Growth Rate in Fire Emblem Engage

HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed DEF RES Luck Alear 60 05 35 20 45 50 40 25 25 Vander 60 05 25 10 25 35 35 20 10 Clanne 40 05 35 10 40 50 30 25 20 Framme 55 00 30 25 35 55 25 30 25 Alfred 65 10 40 05 35 40 40 20 40 Etie 45 05 40 00 25 35 25 30 25 Boucheron 85 20 20 00 50 45 35 20 15 Celine 50 05 35 25 30 45 30 40 50 Chloe 75 05 25 35 40 55 30 25 25 Louis 75 15 40 00 25 25 50 20 25 Yunaka 50 05 35 25 20 45 15 45 25 Alcryst 65 10 30 10 40 45 30 20 15 Citrinne 45 05 10 40 25 30 20 40 25 Lapis 55 05 25 35 35 55 35 30 25 Diamant 75 15 30 15 20 40 40 25 20 Amber 65 15 45 00 25 30 35 05 35 Jade 55 10 35 25 35 30 40 30 20 Ivy 55 10 25 30 25 40 30 35 15 Kagetsu 60 10 30 15 50 50 40 25 40 Zelkov 65 10 35 15 40 35 35 15 25 Fogado 60 10 30 25 30 55 30 35 25 Pandreo 60 15 05 30 45 45 15 55 30 Bunet 65 10 30 10 40 35 45 25 40 Timerra 55 10 25 25 45 45 30 30 30 Panette 75 15 45 10 40 25 30 15 20 Merrin 55 10 25 25 40 50 30 30 25 Hortensia 40 00 20 20 35 50 25 55 50 Seadall 55 10 25 15 25 50 25 25 35 Rosado 75 05 45 25 40 45 30 30 20 Goldmary 65 05 30 05 25 25 55 25 25 Lindon 65 10 25 25 25 40 25 40 15 Saphir 80 10 35 00 25 30 30 05 20 Veyle 40 00 25 45 35 30 25 35 20 Mauvier 70 15 35 40 40 25 50 45 15 Anna 55 05 15 50 50 50 20 35 45 Jean 50 05 20 20 35 40 25 20 25

That’s all there is to explain about character growth rates in Fire Emblem Engage!