Fire Emblem Engage has a massive roster of 36 unique characters that you’ll come across while playing. As a roster-based RPG, it’s important to understand how each character can develop and what their strengths and weaknesses are so that you can improve their stats to take advantage of those things. Character growth rates are something that you really need to take into account in Fire Emblem Engage, as they are the metrics by which your characters’ stats grow, so they will all be explained here.
Everything You Need to Know About Character Growth Rates in Fire Emblem Engage
Each of the 36 rostered characters has different character growth rates that benefit their role. The growth rates come into effect each time a character levels up and gains increased stats. Rather than having a flat amount of stats that a character gains when they level up, characters in Fire Emblem Engage actually have a percentage-based chance to increase each stat. This percentage is the character growth rate. So, when leveling up there is a percent chance that any of the nine different character stats will increase based on that character’s growth rate.
Take the character Vander for example. He’s a defensive Paladin unit, so his highest growth rates are in overall health (HP) at 60 and defense (DEF) at 35. This means that each time Vander levels up, he will have a 60% chance to increase his HP as well as a 35% chance to increase his DEF. Where this comes into play is identifying what stats your characters have high character growth rates in and then matching them up with a well-suited class. Classes have their own growth rates, and combining these with character growth rates is really where you can build strong characters.
If you have a defensive character like Vander, you could really build him further into a front-line tank by assigning him a class that adds further to his HP or DEF growth rates. Or if you find that he’s tanking damage just fine but that you’d like him to be able to dish it back a bit better, assigning a class that improves the Strike stat growth rate could complement his strong defensive character growth rates by balancing him out. Examine each character’s growth rates before you assign them a class and you’ll have a team stacked with effective characters in no time. You can use the table below to view every character’s growth rate and start figuring out how best to build them out!
A Table of Every Character’s Growth Rate in Fire Emblem Engage
|HP
|Build
|Strike
|Mag
|Dex
|Speed
|DEF
|RES
|Luck
|Alear
|60
|05
|35
|20
|45
|50
|40
|25
|25
|Vander
|60
|05
|25
|10
|25
|35
|35
|20
|10
|Clanne
|40
|05
|35
|10
|40
|50
|30
|25
|20
|Framme
|55
|00
|30
|25
|35
|55
|25
|30
|25
|Alfred
|65
|10
|40
|05
|35
|40
|40
|20
|40
|Etie
|45
|05
|40
|00
|25
|35
|25
|30
|25
|Boucheron
|85
|20
|20
|00
|50
|45
|35
|20
|15
|Celine
|50
|05
|35
|25
|30
|45
|30
|40
|50
|Chloe
|75
|05
|25
|35
|40
|55
|30
|25
|25
|Louis
|75
|15
|40
|00
|25
|25
|50
|20
|25
|Yunaka
|50
|05
|35
|25
|20
|45
|15
|45
|25
|Alcryst
|65
|10
|30
|10
|40
|45
|30
|20
|15
|Citrinne
|45
|05
|10
|40
|25
|30
|20
|40
|25
|Lapis
|55
|05
|25
|35
|35
|55
|35
|30
|25
|Diamant
|75
|15
|30
|15
|20
|40
|40
|25
|20
|Amber
|65
|15
|45
|00
|25
|30
|35
|05
|35
|Jade
|55
|10
|35
|25
|35
|30
|40
|30
|20
|Ivy
|55
|10
|25
|30
|25
|40
|30
|35
|15
|Kagetsu
|60
|10
|30
|15
|50
|50
|40
|25
|40
|Zelkov
|65
|10
|35
|15
|40
|35
|35
|15
|25
|Fogado
|60
|10
|30
|25
|30
|55
|30
|35
|25
|Pandreo
|60
|15
|05
|30
|45
|45
|15
|55
|30
|Bunet
|65
|10
|30
|10
|40
|35
|45
|25
|40
|Timerra
|55
|10
|25
|25
|45
|45
|30
|30
|30
|Panette
|75
|15
|45
|10
|40
|25
|30
|15
|20
|Merrin
|55
|10
|25
|25
|40
|50
|30
|30
|25
|Hortensia
|40
|00
|20
|20
|35
|50
|25
|55
|50
|Seadall
|55
|10
|25
|15
|25
|50
|25
|25
|35
|Rosado
|75
|05
|45
|25
|40
|45
|30
|30
|20
|Goldmary
|65
|05
|30
|05
|25
|25
|55
|25
|25
|Lindon
|65
|10
|25
|25
|25
|40
|25
|40
|15
|Saphir
|80
|10
|35
|00
|25
|30
|30
|05
|20
|Veyle
|40
|00
|25
|45
|35
|30
|25
|35
|20
|Mauvier
|70
|15
|35
|40
|40
|25
|50
|45
|15
|Anna
|55
|05
|15
|50
|50
|50
|20
|35
|45
|Jean
|50
|05
|20
|20
|35
|40
|25
|20
|25
That’s all there is to explain about character growth rates in Fire Emblem Engage!