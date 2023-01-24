While most games put the most beloved characters at the core of a party, the Fire Emblem series has a way of sneaking in potentially missable characters who are both a delight to have in the party and often some of the strongest in the game. From Gaius, Tharja, and Donnel in Fire Emblem Awakening, to even the beloved Hilda of Fire Emblem Three Houses, if you aren’t watching for the opportunity, you could miss out on recruiting some of the best characters. So if you have wondered if there are missable characters in Fire Emblem Engage, the answer is yes — and here is a list of all of them, along with how to get them in your party.

A List of Missable Characters in Fire Emblem Engage and How to Get Them

Jean: The first character you can miss is Jean, an up-and-coming doctor who is available during Chapter 6. To recruit him, be sure to have Alear chat with him during the Budding Talent Paralogue.

Anna: Longtime Fire Emblem mysterious merchant Anna also makes her way back into Fire Emblem Engage as a missable character. All you have to do is have Alear speak with her after opening a central chest near the south of the map during Chapter 7’s Mysterious Merchant Paralogue.

Jade: You won’t want to miss grabbing the respectable royal knight, Jade, in Chapter 9. The only action required here is to make sure Alear is able to talk with her.

Seadall: The next missable character won’t appear for a few more chapters until Chapter 15 when you have the opportunity to recruit Seadall, the brash dancer. Like many of the other missable characters, all you need to do to have him join your team in Fire Emblem Engage is speak with him with Alear.

Lindon: The penultimate missable character, Lindon, can be grabbed in Chapter 18. Initially hostile, he appears as a studious older knowledge-seeker in the enemy army, so be sure to have Alear meet with and speak to him before one of your units takes him out.

Saphir: Finally, the last missable character in Fire Emblem Engage is Saphir, a wise Brodian knight in Chapter 19. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, she can be recruited by having Alear speak with her.

So, yes, there are definitely missable characters in Fire Emblem Engage, and that is the full list of who they are and where to find them. Next up, check out our guide on how to find and use Master Seals to upgrade these characters once you recruit them.