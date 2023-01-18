Fire Emblem Engage has no shortage of characters, including several who are returning from previous games. So here is a comprehensive cast list of all the voice actors in Fire Emblem Engage, including English and Japanese voice acting.
Fire Emblem Engage has options for both English- and Japanese-language audio for voice actors, and like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, it should let you switch between each.
A List of All Voice Actors in Fire Emblem Engage (English and Japanese)
- Alcryst – Mica Solusod / Nobuhiko Okamoto
- Alear (female) – Laura Stahl / Aya Endo
- Alear (male) – Brandon McInnis / Hiroshi Shimono
- Alfred – Nick Wolfhard / Ryohei Kimura
- Amber – Parker Way / Atsushi Tamaru
- Anna – Monica Rial / Saori Seto
- Beret – ? / Yusuke Kobayashi
- Boucheron – Joe Hernandez / Toru Sakurai
- Bunet – Ian Sinclair / Tomohiro Ohno
- Byleth (male) – Zach Aguilar / Yusuke Kobayashi
- Byleth (female) – ? / Shizuka Ito
- Celica – Erica Lindbeck / Nao Toyama
- Celine – Rachelle Heger / Akari Kito
- Chloe – Elisabeth Simmons / Saori Hayami
- Citrinne – Britney Karbowski / Ikumi Hasegawa
- Clanne – Justin Briner / Kohei Amazaki
- Claude – ? / Toshiyuki Toyonaga
- Corrin – Marcella Lentz-Pope / ?
- Diamant – Stephen Fu / Junichi Suwabe
- Dimitri – ? / Kaito Ishikawa
- Edelgard – ? / Ai Kakuma
- Eirika – Kira Buckland / Kaori Mizuhashi
- Ephraim – Greg Chun / Taku Yashiro
- Etie – Trina Nishimura / Tomomi Mineuchi
- Eve – Megan Hollingshead / Kyoko Hikami
- Fogado – Zeno Robinson / Kenn
- Framme – Lisa Reimold / Sayaka Senbongi
- Goldmary – Maureen Price / Natsumi Takamori
- Griss – Jamison Boaz / Kenjiro Tsuda
- Hortensia – Amber Connor / Hina Kino
- Hyacinth – Brook Chalmers / Takashi Nagasako
- Ike – Greg Chun / Michihiko Hagi
- Ivy – Reba Burh / Yoko Hikasa
- Jade – ? / Marie Miyake
- Jean – Colleen O’Shaugnessey / ?
- Kagetsu – Khoi Dao / Takehito Koyasu
- Lapis – Kimberley Woods / Tomoya Takayanagi
- Leif – Nicholas Roye / Kenichi Suzumura
- Lindon – James Wade
- Louis – J. Michael Tatum / Haruki Ishitani
- Lucina – ? / Yu Kobayashi
- Lumera – Julia McIlvaine / Kotono Mitsuishi
- Lyn – Wendee Lee / Makiko Omoto
- Marni – Sarah Williams / Ruriko Aoki
- Marth – Yuri Lowenthal / Hikaru Midorikawa
- Mauvier – Gavin Hammon / Tomoaki Maeno
- Merrin – Christina Valuenzuela / Nanako Mori
- Micaiah – Veronica Taylor / Natsuko Kuwatani
- Morion – Josh Petersdorf / ?
- Pandreo – Ricco Fajardo / Genki Okawa
- Panette – Melissa Hutchinson / Yukina Shuto
- Rosado – Brian Timothy Anderson / Shouta Aoi
- Roy – Ray Chase / Jun Fukuyama
- Saphir – Cassie Ewulu / ?
- Seadall – Griffin Puatu / Shogo Sakamoto
- Seforia – Afi Ekulona / Mika Kanda
- Sigurd – Grant George / Toshiyuki Morikawa
- Sombron – Erika Braa / Katsuyuki Konishi
- Timerra – Dani Chambers / Ami Koshimizu
- Tiki – ? / Sumire Morohoshi
- Vander – Jason Vande Brake / Yoji Ueda
- Veyle – Megan Taylor Harvey / Reina Ueda
- Yunaka – Laura Post / Fairouz Ai Kadota
- Zelkov – David Matranga / Yu Taniguchi
- Zephia – Elizabeth Maxwell / Rika Fukami
Alear is the main character, and since you get to pick their gender, there are two voice actors covering that role. Looking at the Japanese, if you’re a male Alear, your protagonist will be voiced by Hiroshi Shimono and the female Alears is Aya Endo. Speaking of protagonists, Byleth, voiced by Shizuka Ito or Yusuke Kobayashi in Japanese depending on the character’s gender, is also returning from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
If you’re a follower of anime, you may well recognize some of these voices since, outside of games, they also voice various movies and shows. Kaito Ishikawa who plays Dimitri, for example, also voices Genos in One Punch Man.
Some of the English voice actors for Fire Emblem Engage might also sound familiar. Yuri Lowenthal, for example, voiced the titular character in Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man. Now, whether you should be playing the game with the English or Japanese audio… that’s a debate for another day.
This is the cast list for all of the English and Japanese voice actors in Fire Emblem Engage! Understandably, some names still need to be added and double-checked, but these details will be ironed out soon.