Fire Emblem Engage has no shortage of characters, including several who are returning from previous games. So here is a comprehensive cast list of all the voice actors in Fire Emblem Engage, including English and Japanese voice acting.

Fire Emblem Engage has options for both English- and Japanese-language audio for voice actors, and like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, it should let you switch between each.

A List of All Voice Actors in Fire Emblem Engage (English and Japanese)

Alcryst – Mica Solusod / Nobuhiko Okamoto

Alear (female) – Laura Stahl / Aya Endo

Alear (male) – Brandon McInnis / Hiroshi Shimono

Alfred – Nick Wolfhard / Ryohei Kimura

Amber – Parker Way / Atsushi Tamaru

Anna – Monica Rial / Saori Seto

Beret – ? / Yusuke Kobayashi

Boucheron – Joe Hernandez / Toru Sakurai

Bunet – Ian Sinclair / Tomohiro Ohno

Byleth (male) – Zach Aguilar / Yusuke Kobayashi

Byleth (female) – ? / Shizuka Ito

Celica – Erica Lindbeck / Nao Toyama

Celine – Rachelle Heger / Akari Kito

Chloe – Elisabeth Simmons / Saori Hayami

Citrinne – Britney Karbowski / Ikumi Hasegawa

Clanne – Justin Briner / Kohei Amazaki

Claude – ? / Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Corrin – Marcella Lentz-Pope / ?

Diamant – Stephen Fu / Junichi Suwabe

Dimitri – ? / Kaito Ishikawa

Edelgard – ? / Ai Kakuma

Eirika – Kira Buckland / Kaori Mizuhashi

Ephraim – Greg Chun / Taku Yashiro

Etie – Trina Nishimura / Tomomi Mineuchi

Eve – Megan Hollingshead / Kyoko Hikami

Fogado – Zeno Robinson / Kenn

Framme – Lisa Reimold / Sayaka Senbongi

Goldmary – Maureen Price / Natsumi Takamori

Griss – Jamison Boaz / Kenjiro Tsuda

Hortensia – Amber Connor / Hina Kino

Hyacinth – Brook Chalmers / Takashi Nagasako

Ike – Greg Chun / Michihiko Hagi

Ivy – Reba Burh / Yoko Hikasa

Jade – ? / Marie Miyake

Jean – Colleen O’Shaugnessey / ?

Kagetsu – Khoi Dao / Takehito Koyasu

Lapis – Kimberley Woods / Tomoya Takayanagi

Leif – Nicholas Roye / Kenichi Suzumura

Lindon – James Wade

Louis – J. Michael Tatum / Haruki Ishitani

Lucina – ? / Yu Kobayashi

Lumera – Julia McIlvaine / Kotono Mitsuishi

Lyn – Wendee Lee / Makiko Omoto

Marni – Sarah Williams / Ruriko Aoki

Marth – Yuri Lowenthal / Hikaru Midorikawa

Mauvier – Gavin Hammon / Tomoaki Maeno

Merrin – Christina Valuenzuela / Nanako Mori

Micaiah – Veronica Taylor / Natsuko Kuwatani

Morion – Josh Petersdorf / ?

Pandreo – Ricco Fajardo / Genki Okawa

Panette – Melissa Hutchinson / Yukina Shuto

Rosado – Brian Timothy Anderson / Shouta Aoi

Roy – Ray Chase / Jun Fukuyama

Saphir – Cassie Ewulu / ?

Seadall – Griffin Puatu / Shogo Sakamoto

Seforia – Afi Ekulona / Mika Kanda

Sigurd – Grant George / Toshiyuki Morikawa

Sombron – Erika Braa / Katsuyuki Konishi

Timerra – Dani Chambers / Ami Koshimizu

Tiki – ? / Sumire Morohoshi

Vander – Jason Vande Brake / Yoji Ueda

Veyle – Megan Taylor Harvey / Reina Ueda

Yunaka – Laura Post / Fairouz Ai Kadota

Zelkov – David Matranga / Yu Taniguchi

Zephia – Elizabeth Maxwell / Rika Fukami

Alear is the main character, and since you get to pick their gender, there are two voice actors covering that role. Looking at the Japanese, if you’re a male Alear, your protagonist will be voiced by Hiroshi Shimono and the female Alears is Aya Endo. Speaking of protagonists, Byleth, voiced by Shizuka Ito or Yusuke Kobayashi in Japanese depending on the character’s gender, is also returning from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

If you’re a follower of anime, you may well recognize some of these voices since, outside of games, they also voice various movies and shows. Kaito Ishikawa who plays Dimitri, for example, also voices Genos in One Punch Man.

Some of the English voice actors for Fire Emblem Engage might also sound familiar. Yuri Lowenthal, for example, voiced the titular character in Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man. Now, whether you should be playing the game with the English or Japanese audio… that’s a debate for another day.

This is the cast list for all of the English and Japanese voice actors in Fire Emblem Engage! Understandably, some names still need to be added and double-checked, but these details will be ironed out soon.